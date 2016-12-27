Fire At Southern Cellulose Extinguished By Chattanooga Firefighters And Employee

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

A call came into Hamilton County 911 at 6:42 a.m. for a fire at the Southern Cellulose company, 105 West 45th St.

Captain John Long stated when fire companies arrived at 6:50 a.m. they discovered a fire in a trailer full of 600-pound bales of cellulose material on fire.

An employee using a self-contained breathing apparatus used a fork truck to pull the bales out of the trailer so that fire crews could wet down the smoldering bales.

Fire crews using hand-held line and fire resistant foam wet down and broke apart the bales to insure all flames were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.