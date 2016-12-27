Fire At Southern Cellulose In St. Elmo Early Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

A call came into Hamilton County 911 at 6:42 a.m. for a fire at the Southern Cellulose company, 105 West 45th St.

Captain John Long stated when fire companies arrived at 6:50 a.m. they discovered a fire in a trailer full of 600 pound bales of cellulose material on fire.

An employee using a self contained breathing apparatus used a fork truck to pull the bales out of the trailer so that fire crews could wet down the smoldering bales.

Fire crews using hand held line and fire resistant foam wet down and broke apart the bales to insure all flames were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.