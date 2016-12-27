Plane Crashes In Field Near South Pittsburg

A small plane crashed near South Pittsburg on Tuesday, but no one was seriously injured.
The pilot was able to land the plane in the field near Highway 72.
The plane came down just across the state line in Jackson County,Alabama.
A call came into Hamilton County 911 at 6:42 a.m. for a fire at the Southern Cellulose company, 105 West 45th St. Captain John Long stated when fire companies arrived at 6:50 a.m. they discovered ... (click for more)
A call came into Hamilton County 911 Tuesday at 8:44 a.m. for a fire at PSC Metals, 980 W. 19th St. on the Southside. Fire crews arrived at 8:49 a.m. and reported visible smoke and flames. ... (click for more)
For the second time in two days, fire sent a woman to the hospital with burns. The latest fire happened at 6420 Forest Meade Dr. in Hixson. The call came in to 911 at 7:53 p.m. on Monday ... (click for more)
A call came into Hamilton County 911 at 6:42 a.m. for a fire at the Southern Cellulose company, 105 West 45th St. Captain John Long stated when fire companies arrived at 6:50 a.m. they discovered a fire in a trailer full of 600-pound bales of cellulose material on fire. An employee using a self-contained breathing apparatus used a fork truck to pull the bales out of the ... (click for more)
A call came into Hamilton County 911 Tuesday at 8:44 a.m. for a fire at PSC Metals, 980 W. 19th St. on the Southside. Fire crews arrived at 8:49 a.m. and reported visible smoke and flames. Employees of PSC Metals were evacuated to another part of the plant for safety. Fire crews attacked the 40-foot tool trailer that was on fire inside the large warehouse where scrap metal ... (click for more)
Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote. In 2012, ... (click for more)
I don’t claim to know much about the art of education but even I can tell when what we are doing isn’t working. Public education in Hamilton County has gotten so bad that several communities within the county are considering creating their own school districts. Personally, after watching the school board in the past year, I cannot find fault with Signal Mountain, Red Bank, East ... (click for more)
Led by one of the best guard-forward combinations in the nation, No.2 ranked Notre Dame defeated UTC, 79-58, Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena. Senior guard Lindsay Allen posted a career first triple double - 11 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists - and All-American junior forward Brianna Turner scored a team-high 24 points as the Irish led from start to finish. "Our goal ... (click for more)
Tennessee's Detrick Mostella was selected as the SEC men's basketball Player of the Week on Monday after one of the best all-around performances of his career last Thursday. Mostella scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to lift Tennessee to a 72-68 road win at ETSU in front of a capacity crowd at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Mostella’s play ... (click for more)