 Wednesday, December 28, 2016 54.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


3 Charged With Murder In Dec. 12 Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney’s Office of the 10th Judicial District, has charged three people in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook Apartments on Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m.

Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony murder. These three suspects were identified as accomplices with Adam Johnson, who was shot and killed along with Nathan Bean, "while attempting to commit a violent crime." 

Authorities said, "Under the TCA first-degree murder statute, the killing of another committed in the perpetration of a crime makes the individual(s) criminally responsible even though the death may be of a co-defendant."                                                                                      

This case is being investigated as investigators are working to identify others who may be connected and involved in the crime. Other charges are pending.


December 28, 2016

Teen Who Was Left Paralyzed In 2012 By Stray Gang Gunfire Dies

December 28, 2016

3 Charged With Murder In Dec. 12 Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

December 28, 2016

Anti-Crime Legislation Among 29 New Tennessee Laws Set To Take Effect Jan. 1


The teen who was left paralyzed by a stray bullet in a gang shootout in 2012 has died. Keoshia Ford was 13 when the bullet left her bed-ridden. The juvenile who fired the shot had to serve ... (click for more)

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney’s Office of the 10 th  Judicial District, has charged three people in the shooting that ... (click for more)

Major legislation, which addresses the most serious offenses driving Tennessee’s violent crime rate, is among 29 new Tennessee laws set to take effect on Jan. 1.  The Public Safety Act of ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Teen Who Was Left Paralyzed In 2012 By Stray Gang Gunfire Dies

The teen who was left paralyzed by a stray bullet in a gang shootout in 2012 has died. Keoshia Ford was 13 when the bullet left her bed-ridden. The juvenile who fired the shot had to serve two years. The girl who aspired to be a basketball star was outfitted with a special chair and given special classes at Orange Grove. She required round-the-clock care. (click for more)

3 Charged With Murder In Dec. 12 Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney’s Office of the 10 th  Judicial District, has charged three people in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook Apartments on Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony murder. These three suspects ... (click for more)

Opinion

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.   In 2012, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 5 Dreadful Stories

Over the Christmas weekend in Chicago, from Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday, more than 52 Americans were shot within the city limits. To me that is incomprehensible. Twelve of those shot died, and, with three more days left in December, during this month alone 48 have been killed and another 206 have been shot in the streets. We’ve still got New Year’s Eve to go and the gunslingers ... (click for more)

Sports

Meigs County Beats Central 81-78 On Harris 3 In Overtime

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Meigs County’s Tigers stole the spotlight Wednesday in the Cleveland Holiday Tournament at Raider Arena. The Tigers, snapping a two-game losing streak, scorched the arena nets with 14 3-pointers and defeated Chattanooga Central 81-78 in overtime when Cam Harris drained a clutch 3 from the corner with 1.2 seconds remaining. ... (click for more)

Bradley Crushes Daniel Boone 61-46 In Johnson Bank Classic

Nothing has changed over the holidays for Bradley Central’s Bearettes. The Bearettes, who won their first 12 games prior to the break, knocked off Daniel Boone 61-46 for victory No. 13 Wednesday night in the 28 th Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic in Greeneville. Halle Hughes poured in a game-high 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting. She was 4 of 6 from 3-point distance and ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors