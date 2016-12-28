3 Charged With Murder In Dec. 12 Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney’s Office of the 10th Judicial District, has charged three people in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook Apartments on Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m.

Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony murder. These three suspects were identified as accomplices with Adam Johnson, who was shot and killed along with Nathan Bean, "while attempting to commit a violent crime."

Authorities said, "Under the TCA first-degree murder statute, the killing of another committed in the perpetration of a crime makes the individual(s) criminally responsible even though the death may be of a co-defendant."

This case is being investigated as investigators are working to identify others who may be connected and involved in the crime. Other charges are pending.