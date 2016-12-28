 Wednesday, December 28, 2016 48.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

3 Charged With Murder In Dec. 12th Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney’s Office of the 10th Judicial District has charged three people involved in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook apartments on Dec. 12, at 12:01 a.m.

Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony murder. These three suspects were identified as accomplices with Adam Johnson, the deceased male, who was shot, along with Nathan Bean, while attempting to commit a violent crime. 

Under the TCA first-degree murder statute, the killing of another committed in the perpetration of a crime makes the individual(s) criminally responsible even though the death may be of a co-defendant.                                                                                      

This case is being investigated as investigators are working to identify other parties who may be connected and involved in this crime. Other charges are pending.


December 28, 2016

December 27, 2016

Shannon Whitfield To Be Sworn In Wednesday As New Walker County Sole Commissioner


Anti-Crime Legislation Among 29 New Tennessee Laws Set To Take Effect Jan. 1

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Opinion

Prancing Politicians

Roy Exum: 5 Dreadful Stories

Sports

Second Ranked Notre Dame Women Run Past Chattanooga, 79-58

Five Area Players on 6A, 5A All-State Football Teams

