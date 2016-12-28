Chattanooga Police And Other Agencies Investigating Missing 23-Year-Old Case At Suck Creek

 Wednesday, December 28, 2016 55.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department are conducting a large scale evidence search involving multiple agencies related to a missing persons case.
 
Bradley Powell, 23, was reported missing in Chattanooga on Dec. 9. He was last seen on Dec. 7.
 
CPD Homicide and Missing Persons units are following leads which led them to this area to search for possible physical evidence. Mr. Powell was normally in regular contact with his family which is why investigators feel there is a suspicious nature to his disappearance. 
 
Officers are searching the land as well as water areas around Suck Creek Road and River Canyon Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has lent the use of their helicopter for the search.

Evidence collected on Wednesday will be processed according to normal procedures.

Anti-Crime Legislation Among 29 New Tennessee Laws Set To Take Effect Jan. 1

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Anti-Crime Legislation Among 29 New Tennessee Laws Set To Take Effect Jan. 1

Prancing Politicians

Roy Exum: 5 Dreadful Stories

Second Ranked Notre Dame Women Run Past Chattanooga, 79-58

Five Area Players on 6A, 5A All-State Football Teams

