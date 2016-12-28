Chattanooga Police And Other Agencies Investigating Missing 23-Year-Old Case At Suck Creek

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department are conducting a large scale evidence search involving multiple agencies related to a missing persons case.

Bradley Powell, 23, was reported missing in Chattanooga on Dec. 9. He was last seen on Dec. 7.

CPD Homicide and Missing Persons units are following leads which led them to this area to search for possible physical evidence. Mr. Powell was normally in regular contact with his family which is why investigators feel there is a suspicious nature to his disappearance.

Officers are searching the land as well as water areas around Suck Creek Road and River Canyon Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has lent the use of their helicopter for the search.

Evidence collected on Wednesday will be processed according to normal procedures.

