Search On At Suck Creek For Missing 23-Year-Old Man

Officers of the Chattanooga Police Department are involved in a large-scale evidence search involving multiple agencies related to a missing persons case.
 
Bradley Powell, 23, was reported missing in Chattanooga on Dec. 9. He was last seen on Dec. 7.
 
Police said, "CPD Homicide and Missing Persons units are following leads which led them to this area to search for possible physical evidence. Mr. Powell was normally in regular contact with his family which is why investigators feel there is a suspicious nature to his disappearance. "
 
Officers are searching the land as well as water areas around Suck Creek Road and River Canyon Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has lent the use of its helicopter for the search.

Evidence collected on Wednesday will be processed according to normal procedures.

The teen who was left paralyzed by a stray bullet in a gang shootout in 2012 has died. Keoshia Ford was 13 when the bullet left her bed-ridden. The juvenile who fired the shot had to serve two years. The girl who aspired to be a basketball star was outfitted with a special chair and given special classes at Orange Grove. She required round-the-clock care. (click for more)

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney’s Office of the 10 th  Judicial District, has charged three people in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook Apartments on Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony murder. These three suspects ... (click for more)

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.   In 2012, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 5 Dreadful Stories

Over the Christmas weekend in Chicago, from Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday, more than 52 Americans were shot within the city limits. To me that is incomprehensible. Twelve of those shot died, and, with three more days left in December, during this month alone 48 have been killed and another 206 have been shot in the streets. We’ve still got New Year’s Eve to go and the gunslingers ... (click for more)

Meigs County Beats Central 81-78 On Harris 3 In Overtime

(Story will be updated) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Meigs County’s Tigers stole the spotlight Wednesday in the Cleveland Holiday Tournament at Raider Arena. The Tigers, snapping a two-game losing streak, scorched the arena nets with 14 3-pointers and defeated Chattanooga Central 81-78 in overtime when Cam Harris drained a clutch 3 from the corner with 1.2 seconds remaining. ... (click for more)

Bradley Crushes Daniel Boone 61-46 In Johnson Bank Classic

Nothing has changed over the holidays for Bradley Central’s Bearettes. The Bearettes, who won their first 12 games prior to the break, knocked off Daniel Boone 61-46 for victory No. 13 Wednesday night in the 28 th Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic in Greeneville. Halle Hughes poured in a game-high 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting. She was 4 of 6 from 3-point distance and ... (click for more)


