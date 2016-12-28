Board Tells Search Firm That Superintendent Applicants Will Face Considerable Challenges

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

County school board members, in a conference call on Wednesday to two principals of a search firm tasked with finding a new superintendent, outlined a number of challenges the new leader will face.

Board members told the Coleman Lew firm that the system is facing a host of lawsuits from the Gatlinburg rape incident and the recent tragic bus wreck, that five schools are in danger of being taken over by the state, and that several local municipalities are threatening to bolt the system.

Board member Joe Wingate said the current education department "struggles mightily with recruiting and cultivating leaders at every level."

A member of the search team will come to Chattanooga on Jan. 12 for day-long sessions with stakeholders, then will meet with the school board that afternoon. The meetings with the stakeholders will not be public.



Ken Carrick said the firm has already identified some possibilities for the job.

He said it may be ready with some selections about 45-60 days after refining the 12-page job description following the Jan. 12 meeting.

Several board members said they wanted a leader who would work to expand vocational opportunities for students.

Rhonda Thurman said she wanted someone who would give flexibility to principals and teachers. She said, "Teachers need to be able to teach" without so many requirements placed on them.

Joe Galloway said, "A person of character is what I want to see," and Joe Smith said it should be "a person of courage who will be able to admit it when wrong and ask for help.

Mr. Smith had asked about the timetable, saying, "The community is not going to stand by very long for us to find the right person."



