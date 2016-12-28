 Wednesday, December 28, 2016 54.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Board Tells Search Firm That Superintendent Applicants Will Face Considerable Challenges

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

County school board members, in a conference call on Wednesday to two principals of a search firm tasked with finding a new superintendent, outlined a number of challenges the new leader will face.

Board members told the Coleman Lew firm that the system is facing a host of lawsuits from the Gatlinburg rape incident and the recent tragic bus wreck, that five schools are in danger of being taken over by the state, and that several local municipalities are threatening to bolt the system.

Board member Joe Wingate said the current education department "struggles mightily with recruiting and cultivating leaders at every level."

A member of the search team will come to Chattanooga on Jan. 12 for day-long sessions with stakeholders, then will meet with the school board that afternoon. The meetings with the stakeholders will not be public.

Ken Carrick said the firm has already identified some possibilities for the job.

He said it may be ready with some selections about 45-60 days after refining the 12-page job description following the Jan. 12 meeting.

Several board members said they wanted a leader who would work to expand vocational opportunities for students.

Rhonda Thurman said she wanted someone who would give flexibility to principals and teachers. She said, "Teachers need to be able to teach" without so many requirements placed on them.

Joe Galloway said, "A person of character is what I want to see," and Joe Smith said it should be "a person of courage who will be able to admit it when wrong and ask for help.

Mr. Smith had asked about the timetable, saying, "The community is not going to stand by very long for us to find the right person."

 


 



Teen Who Was Left Paralyzed In 2012 By Stray Gang Gunfire Dies

3 Charged With Murder In Dec. 12 Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

Anti-Crime Legislation Among 29 New Tennessee Laws Set To Take Effect Jan. 1


Teen Who Was Left Paralyzed In 2012 By Stray Gang Gunfire Dies

The teen who was left paralyzed by a stray bullet in a gang shootout in 2012 has died. Keoshia Ford was 13 when the bullet left her bed-ridden. The juvenile who fired the shot had to serve two years. The girl who aspired to be a basketball star was outfitted with a special chair and given special classes at Orange Grove. She required round-the-clock care.

3 Charged With Murder In Dec. 12 Springbrook Shooting In Cleveland

The Cleveland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with the District Attorney's Office of the 10 th  Judicial District, has charged three people in the shooting that occurred at Springbrook Apartments on Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. Jackie Ingram, 22, Nathan Bean, 18, and Derrick Brown, 18, were charged with first-degree felony murder.

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.

Roy Exum: 5 Dreadful Stories

Over the Christmas weekend in Chicago, from Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday, more than 52 Americans were shot within the city limits. To me that is incomprehensible. Twelve of those shot died, and, with three more days left in December, during this month alone 48 have been killed and another 206 have been shot in the streets.

Meigs County Beats Central 81-78 On Harris 3 In Overtime

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Meigs County's Tigers stole the spotlight Wednesday in the Cleveland Holiday Tournament at Raider Arena. The Tigers, snapping a two-game losing streak, scorched the arena nets with 14 3-pointers and defeated Chattanooga Central 81-78 in overtime when Cam Harris drained a clutch 3 from the corner with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Bradley Crushes Daniel Boone 61-46 In Johnson Bank Classic

Nothing has changed over the holidays for Bradley Central's Bearettes. The Bearettes, who won their first 12 games prior to the break, knocked off Daniel Boone 61-46 for victory No. 13 Wednesday night in the 28 th Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies' Classic in Greeneville. Halle Hughes poured in a game-high 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting. She was 4 of 6 from 3-point distance


