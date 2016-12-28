Crockett Says Berke Has "Keystone Cops" Approach To Government

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Wednesday described "Mayor Andy Berke’s empty and unauthorized pledge this week to give $1 million over the next four years to Erlanger’s proposed new Children’s Hospital — a surprising and not yet publicly discussed or approved proposal by the City Council — as a Keystone Cops approach to government."



The former City Councilman from Hixson said, "I understand that there are a lot of new people in government , and frankly in the media but lack of experience and institutional memory only excuse so much.

"On the pure mechanics of government you can't even apply for a grant without a council resolution.

"You sure can't make policy by having an epiphany at the podium, supported by a remarkably compliant council. We weren't quite that docile in the first City Councils on which I served.





"In any case," hospital aid lies in the domain of county government under a long term responsibility through a long-standing city-county tax agreement for helping fund Erlanger Hospital.



“Everyone believes in the value and work of the Children’s Hospital here, but there have long been clear lines of financial responsibility between city and county governments.



"The city provides a burdensome over-share of the county’s most expensive public services that underpin the infrastructure needed to maintain the community’s business, civic and commercial base, along with a widely used public library and bus-system.



"County government, under the former city-county sales tax agreement, is still responsible for aid to Erlanger Hospital, though it cut in half it’s originally designated $3 million obligation toward Erlanger’s indigent care costs five years ago. (Which is a question for them not us and raises the larger underlying issue of a fair deal for city taxpayers)



“For Berke to try to make waves in the political arena by using the tragedy that took so many young school children to bring attention to himself is reprehensible. Playing on others’ grief by presuming to create a public fund without taxpayer and City Council approval is a dismal way to seek office again.



Businesses, institutions and citizens are tired of the chaotic, political and unethical Keystone Cops approach to government.





"The 'Amateur Hour' is over."

