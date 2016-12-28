Bebe Heiskell To Make Several Appointments At Final Meeting In Office; Whitfield Sworn In

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Shannon Whitfield is sworn in - photo by John Shackleford

Bebe Heiskell plans several appointment at her final public meeting on Thursday afternoon.

She will be replaced on Jan. 1 by Shannon Whitfield, who took the oath of office on Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse in LaFayette.

Commissioner Heiskell, who served four terms, said Foye Johnson has resigned as a Walker County pension plan trustee.

She plans to name Bobby Teems and Melody Day to the Walker County Joint Development Authority.

She will appoint Dr. Ben Benson to fill the unexpired term of Dr. Bob Smalley on the Walker County Animal Control Authority for a three-year term.

Ms. Heiskell is stepping down from the Walker County Water Authority along with David Ashburn and W.E. Kinser. She will appoint Bill Cooke, Michael Haney and Leon Ellis to those posts.

The meeting will be at 3 p.m. in the commissioner's office.

