Orneasha Swafford Charged In Christmas Eve Shooting On 12th Avenue; 1 Witness Won't Cooperate

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Orneasha Nicole Swafford has been charged in a Christmas Eve shooting in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. The victim gave police information, but the man she was with would not.

Daysha Joyner, who was shot in the leg, said she and Brandon Edwards were on their way to a family function. She said Ms. Swafford, described as Edwards' ex, would not stop calling him.

She said as they got to the top of the hill on 12th Avenue a black SUV pulled up. It was occupied by Ms. Swafford and her sister.

Ms. Joyner said after there was a verbal dispute that Edwards kept the sister at bay, but Ms. Swafford walker to her car and got a chrome handgun. She said she opened the passenger side door and fired at her. The shot struck her inner thigh.

The victim was treated and released at Parkridge Hospital.

Police said Edwards refused to give a statement, saying he was incarcerated for eight years and will not speak with law enforcement concerning any incident.

Police said Edwards and Ms. Joyner are associates of the Crips gang.



Ms. Swafford, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.