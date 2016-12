Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLISON, BRANDON LEBRON

161 LAKE FORREST DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BAGGETT, RANDY L

905 MCHANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BANTHER, WALTER EUGENE

9025 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BIRT, LISA ANN

2810 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

BRALEY, THOMAS LEE

7018 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

CALHOUN, JAMES ORLANDO

1102 NORTH HICKORY STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CANNON, BRETT MATTHEW

6815 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

CROSS, DILLION LEE

1511 KEEBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

---

CRUZ OSORNIO, JOEL

1750 LONE TREE WAY #2 KNOXVILLE, 37931

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DECREE, JAVANAE SHUNTAY

1907 BUCKLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

EDWARDS, TODD RASHON

1613 COLONIAL SHORES DR HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EVANS, DEONTE COSEY

1209 N HICKORY ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT1605 EAST 14 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)---GRANT, JOHN DAKOTA1124 HANKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MEHAMPHETAM---HODGES, ANGELA DANEILLE1918 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HURST, JOHNNY HERBERT8805 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)---JOHNSON, JAMYCAL JAMEL2428 NORTHBRIAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---JOHNSON, RODNEY1420 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE1019 PEACH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, KANDICE V7705 DANIEL TRACE NASHVILLE, 37221Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, KRISTEN22 GREENSLAKE CIR ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KIRKSEY, JOHN EDWARD1109 APPPLEWOOD CIR. SIGNAL MTN., 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---LANKFORD, CHRISTOPHER K1813 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---LEDFORD, DAVID RYAN1621 LAKE MARINA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A GARAGE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAYES, AISHA MICHELLE2010 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---MILLSAPS, CHARLES HRT 2 BOX 1188 DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $500---MOORE, RUSSELL L4000 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARRIS, JENNIFER NICOLE2841 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PERRY, ERIC A4006 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PIERCE, SHAUNA SHAREECE2307 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---POLK JR, JAMES1507 E49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANDERS, MICHAEL MICHIE2614 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCOTT, FELICIA DIANE105 DARLENE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHORTER, VICTORIA LYNN839 NORTH PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---SIMS, THADDEUS GERARD7905 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-CHILD SUPPORT )CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )---SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRACKING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SMITH, BRANDON DANELL1412 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT )---SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STOKER, CHRISTOPHER BRYANT7343 COASTAL DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---STOUDEMIRE, IRA JAMES2823 DAYTON BLVD APT. 1 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WEAVER, AARON REID3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---WEBB, JEFFREY DEWAYNE406 N LOUISVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WELLS, MICHELLE RENEE2801 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---WHITE, DELVONTE JARON2513 OREAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN---WHITE, HANNAH BRAY900 MTN CREEK RD APT R 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---WILSON, BENJAMIN LEE2106 OCALA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MUSHROOMSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANASPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WOODS, VICKI LEE2614 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, BRANDON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BAGGETT, RANDY L

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/26/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BIRT, LISA ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC CALHOUN, JAMES ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CROSS, DILLION LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) CRUZ OSORNIO, JOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DECREE, JAVANAE SHUNTAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR EDWARDS, TODD RASHON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EVANS, DEONTE COSEY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

GRANT, JOHN DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MEHAMPHETAM HODGES, ANGELA DANEILLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HURST, JOHNNY HERBERT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/17/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) JOHNSON, JAMYCAL JAMEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KANDICE V

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR KIRKSEY, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE LEDFORD, DAVID RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A GARAGE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF GARAGE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAYES, AISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

MILLSAPS, CHARLES H

Age at Arrest: 78

Date of Birth: 10/08/1938

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 MOORE, RUSSELL L

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/07/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARRIS, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIERCE, SHAUNA SHAREECE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE POLK JR, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANDERS, MICHAEL MICHIE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/19/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, FELICIA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHORTER, VICTORIA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 SILVERS, CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000.00 SIMS, THADDEUS GERARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/17/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-CHILD SUPPORT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

SKILES, TIFFANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRACKING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SMITH, BRANDON DANELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ) STOKER, CHRISTOPHER BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

ASSAULT STOUDEMIRE, IRA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) WEAVER, AARON REID

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY WEBB, JEFFREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/24/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WELLS, MICHELLE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/24/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500) WHITE, DELVONTE JARON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN WHITE, HANNAH BRAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WILSON, BENJAMIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/28/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MUSHROOMS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE