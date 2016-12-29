Hixson Man Says Man He Used Meth With Came Back And Beat Him Up, Stole His Wallet

Thursday, December 29, 2016

A Hixson man said a man he had used meth with the day before came back to his residence and beat him up.

Kenneth Tony Hamill, 29, of 7 Chickamauga Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Daniel Ashton Peek said someone he knew as KT Hamill was among those using meth at his house on Esquire Drive.

He said he was home on Dec. 15 when he heard a knock on the door. The person on the other side said it was "Jason." He said when he opened the door it was Hamill instead.

He said Hamill came inside and began to beat him. He then pulled out a knife and threatened him with it, it was stated.

Ashton said he was able to get away and locked himself in a room until Hamill left.

However, he said Hamill came back, kicked the front door open and began assaulting him again. He said Hamill grabbed his wallet and pulled it away from him, breaking the chain that tied it to him. He said Hamill then left with the wallet.



Ashton picked Hamill from a photo lineup.

