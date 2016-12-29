Birchwood Burglary Suspect Found Asleep In School Bus At Scene Of The Crime

Thursday, December 29, 2016

A Birchwood burglary suspect was found asleep in a school bus at the scene of the crime on Christmas Eve.

Whitney Gabrielle Patterson, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary and four counts of burglary.

A sheriff's officer was dispatched to Sam Smith Road and found that several vehicles had been broken into. Items missing included Christmas presents, a 38 special pistol and a stun gun.

Beer bottles, food wrappers and open Coke cans that came from inside the house were outside.

The investigating officer asked to also check a school bus that was at the scene. He found Ms. Patterson asleep in one of the seats - across from one of the guns. Other items that had been reported stolen were nearby.

Ms. Patterson said she was cold so she got on the bus and fell asleep.

She denied taking any of the items found with her.

