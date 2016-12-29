 Thursday, December 29, 2016 50.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Juveniles Charged With Vandalism In Bradley County

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Two juveniles were taken into custody by Bradley County deputies and Charleston Police Officers Wednesday night after they allegedly caused damage to two vehicles - one of those a Bradley County Sheriff’s cruiser.


A deputy on patrol on Dry Valley Road was approached by an  SUV from the opposite direction. As the  two passed, an unopened metal soft drink container was tossed from the vehicle, striking and breaking the patrol car’s windshield. The deputy gave pursuit and the vehicle was stopped inside the city of Charleston.

The two occupants, ages 17 and 16, face multiple charges after deputies learned a similar incident occurred prior to the incident with the deputy causing damage to the headlight and grill of another vehicle.

The youths were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center to be held on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and two counts of vandalism.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

A Hixson man said a man he had used meth with the day before came back to his residence and beat him up. Kenneth Tony Hamill, 29, of 7 Chickamauga Road, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Daniel Ashton Peek said someone he knew as KT Hamill was among those using meth at his house on Esquire Drive. He said he was home on Dec. ... (click for more)

