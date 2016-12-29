Juveniles Charged With Vandalism In Bradley County

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Two juveniles were taken into custody by Bradley County deputies and Charleston Police Officers

Wednesday

night after they allegedly caused damage to two vehicles - one of those a Bradley County Sheriff’s cruiser.

A deputy on patrol on Dry Valley Road was approached by an SUV from the opposite direction. As the two passed, an unopened metal soft drink container was tossed from the vehicle, striking and breaking the patrol car’s windshield. The deputy gave pursuit and the vehicle was stopped inside the city of Charleston.

The two occupants, ages 17 and 16, face multiple charges after deputies learned a similar incident occurred prior to the incident with the deputy causing damage to the headlight and grill of another vehicle.

The youths were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center to be held on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and two counts of vandalism.

No injuries were reported in either incident.