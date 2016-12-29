TBI Seeks Public's Assistance In Washington County Death Investigation

Thursday, December 29, 2016

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation that began on Christmas Eve.At the request of 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark, TBI special agents are working alongside detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a female whose body was discovered Saturday afternoon along Herb Hodge Road in Gray. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Keila Marie Taylor. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.At this time the investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information about this case, specifically Keila Taylor’s whereabouts prior to Saturday afternoon, is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.