Shot Fired At Man Who Tried To Rebuff Carjackers In Incident Near Erlanger

A shot was fired Wednesday afternoon at a man who took off running after he tried to rebuff a carjacking.

The shot that was fired by a 15-year-old missed in the incident in the 900 block of E. 4th Street near the Erlanger campus.

Police made an arrest of Nikolas Lebron Milton, 24. The teen said Milton convinced him to carry out the carjacking.

The victim said he was parking his car when two people approached, including the teen with the gun. He said they told him to hand over his keys. However, he refused and began running after pushing the gun away.



An arriving officer spotted Milton with two other suspects. The three ran away, but Milton was later found behind a house. A loaded .45 caliber pistol was nearby.

The 15-year-old boy was also detained. The victim said he was the one who shot in his direction.

Milton was charged with attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, tampering with fabricated evidence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest, and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.