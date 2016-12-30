Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, JEFFERY WAYNE
601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ANDREWS, MARTHA JEAN
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AYCOCK, JOHN SCOTT
1514 TOMBRESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH
706 TREMONT CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE)
---
BILLINGSLEY, CLEVELAND III
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOWMAN, DAKOTA S
3330 BOYDSTON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROCK, CASEY PATRICK
2608 APARTMENT A TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY
3417 TARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY
301 HILCREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURGER, JILLIAN
905 WESTOVER DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 373110000
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
CAREATHERS, JEROME
5213 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHRISTOPHER, JERCIA NESHAY
1009 SOUTH WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COX, BRANDON D
611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD RED BANK, 423834588
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CREEDEN, SEAN STANLEY
727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DUNN, CHARLOTTE
989 MABERY SCHOOL ROAD COOKEVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF DIHY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SOLICITATION OF COMMITT )
---
ELLIOTT, THOMAS TREONTA
2230 E 25TH ST APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
FALLINS, DEMETRIUS LAWAND
1812 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 374040000
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW
143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
FOSTER, JULIE MAE
186 WESTSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 500
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
---
FOX, JEFFERY MITCHELL
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
GOODE, DEMETRIUS DAQUAN
1928 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY )
---
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
7817 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF IDENTITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
HACKLER, VANCE ARTHUR
8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
---
HARMON, ANTONIO STEPHON
735 E.
10TH STREET - APT 310 K CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
2225 E 28TH STREET UNIT 013 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HENDLEY, LORI LANEE
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 500
---
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
804 EAST 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
1912 TUSKEZEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
1113 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES
1410 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARI
---
JONES, DIAMOND MONIQUE
6325 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
8096 PEACH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KATAFIAS, JESSICA MORGAN
3330 BORDSTON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, JARED DANA
1920 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
LOPEZ, LUIS
1712 S. KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWRANCE, JANICE E
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAGUIRE, JOHN CARL
3339 BLACK OAK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
MALONE, KANE JAQUES
7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MCCARY, DONALD CLAUDE
5345 COLLEGEVIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
MILTON, NIKOLAS LEBRON
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CAR JACKING (ATTEMPTED)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
807 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURR, KIMBERLY RENNEE
827 HEAD OF THE CREEK RD SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $500
---
NYAATA, DINAH MARIE
4641 PAUL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
1463 19TH STREET CLEVLAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
1420 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
QUINN, DARIAN LAMOND
2211 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RAMIREZ DE ARELLANO, ARMANDO NICOLAS
601 JAMES STREET #113 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN
408 GLENN STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
ROGIERS, RAUL MELVIN
6379 MILLHOUSE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY
7477 COMMONS BLVD #818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHAHID, AISHA
1109 MOSS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
4204 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SOUTHERN, KARLEY ELIAZBETH
600 E INSKIP DR KNOXVILLE, 37912
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
STAMEY, ARLENE LARSON
1107 DAYTON BLVD APT 12 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
2909 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WRIGHTSMAN, DAMIEN SCOTT
7318 KENMOOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
