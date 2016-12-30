Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, December 30, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JEFFERY WAYNE

601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ANDREWS, MARTHA JEAN

HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AYCOCK, JOHN SCOTT

1514 TOMBRESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH

706 TREMONT CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE)

---

BILLINGSLEY, CLEVELAND III

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOWMAN, DAKOTA S

3330 BOYDSTON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROCK, CASEY PATRICK

2608 APARTMENT A TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY

3417 TARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY

301 HILCREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURGER, JILLIAN

905 WESTOVER DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 373110000

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

---

CAREATHERS, JEROME

5213 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CHRISTOPHER, JERCIA NESHAY

1009 SOUTH WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COX, BRANDON D

611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD RED BANK, 423834588

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CREEDEN, SEAN STANLEY

727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DUNN, CHARLOTTE

989 MABERY SCHOOL ROAD COOKEVILLE, 38501

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF DIHY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SOLICITATION OF COMMITT )

---

ELLIOTT, THOMAS TREONTA

2230 E 25TH ST APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500

---

FALLINS, DEMETRIUS LAWAND

1812 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 374040000

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)

---

FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW

143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

FOSTER, JULIE MAE

186 WESTSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER 500

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC

---

FOX, JEFFERY MITCHELL

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

GOODE, DEMETRIUS DAQUAN

1928 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY )

---

GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

7817 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF IDENTITY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

HACKLER, VANCE ARTHUR

8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT

---

HARMON, ANTONIO STEPHON

735 E.

