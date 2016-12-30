Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Friday, December 30, 2016 43.0°F   clear   Clear

Friday, December 30, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JEFFERY WAYNE 
601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ANDREWS, MARTHA JEAN 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AYCOCK, JOHN SCOTT 
1514 TOMBRESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH 
706 TREMONT CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE)
---
BILLINGSLEY, CLEVELAND III 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOWMAN, DAKOTA S 
3330 BOYDSTON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROCK, CASEY PATRICK 
2608 APARTMENT A TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY 
3417 TARLTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUFORD, GERALD ANTHONY 
301 HILCREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURGER, JILLIAN 
905 WESTOVER DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 373110000 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
CAREATHERS, JEROME 
5213 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHRISTOPHER, JERCIA NESHAY 
1009 SOUTH WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COX, BRANDON D 
611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD RED BANK, 423834588 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CREEDEN, SEAN STANLEY 
727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DUNN, CHARLOTTE 
989 MABERY SCHOOL ROAD COOKEVILLE, 38501 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF DIHY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SOLICITATION OF COMMITT )
---
ELLIOTT, THOMAS TREONTA 
2230 E 25TH ST APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500
---
FALLINS, DEMETRIUS LAWAND 
1812 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 374040000 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW 
143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
FOSTER, JULIE MAE 
186 WESTSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 500
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
---
FOX, JEFFERY MITCHELL 
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
GOODE, DEMETRIUS DAQUAN 
1928 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY )
---
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE 
7817 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF IDENTITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
HACKLER, VANCE ARTHUR 
8918 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
---
HARMON, ANTONIO STEPHON 
735 E.

10TH STREET - APT 310 K CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE 
2225 E 28TH STREET UNIT 013 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HENDLEY, LORI LANEE 
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 500
---
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON 
804 EAST 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR 
1912 TUSKEZEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND 
1113 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES 
1410 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE 
2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARI
---
JONES, DIAMOND MONIQUE 
6325 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
JONES, RICHARD THOMAS 
8096 PEACH ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KATAFIAS, JESSICA MORGAN 
3330 BORDSTON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LEWIS, JARED DANA 
1920 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
LOPEZ, LUIS 
1712 S. KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWRANCE, JANICE E 
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAGUIRE, JOHN CARL 
3339 BLACK OAK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
MALONE, KANE JAQUES 
7756 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MCCARY, DONALD CLAUDE 
5345 COLLEGEVIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE 
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
MILTON, NIKOLAS LEBRON 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CAR JACKING (ATTEMPTED)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR 
807 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURR, KIMBERLY RENNEE 
827 HEAD OF THE CREEK RD SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $500
---
NYAATA, DINAH MARIE 
4641 PAUL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL 
1463 19TH STREET CLEVLAND, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER 
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE 
1420 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
QUINN, DARIAN LAMOND 
2211 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RAMIREZ DE ARELLANO, ARMANDO NICOLAS 
601 JAMES STREET #113 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
REDDEN, LAURA BETH 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN 
408 GLENN STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
ROGIERS, RAUL MELVIN 
6379 MILLHOUSE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANTORO, CAITLYN BETHANY 
7477 COMMONS BLVD #818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHAHID, AISHA 
1109 MOSS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE 
4204 WILLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SOUTHERN, KARLEY ELIAZBETH 
600 E INSKIP DR KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
STAMEY, ARLENE LARSON 
1107 DAYTON BLVD APT 12 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE 
2909 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WRIGHTSMAN, DAMIEN SCOTT 
7318 KENMOOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

