2 New East Ridge Council Members Join With Lambert To Again Retain Grant, Konvalinka Firm

Friday, December 30, 2016

With Hal North resigning as East Ridge city attorney, two new council members on Thursday night joined with Mayor Brent Lambert to again hire the Grant, Konvalinka and Harrison firm.

Esther Helton and Brian Williams were among those supporting Mark Litchford of Grant, Konvalinka.

John Anderson of the same firm was the city attorney prior to the hiring of attorney North. Some former council members, including Jim Bethune and Denny Manning, were critical of the Anderson fees and eventually replaced him.

Both Mr. Bethune and Mr. Manning were at the special called meeting and urged the council to hire a member of the North firm - Alex McVeagh. He received only the vote of Jacky Cagle. Larry Sewell was absent.

Attorney Litchford will be paid $8,000 per month, plus $175 per hour for litigation.

Attorney North received a flat $11,000 per month.

The meeting grew heated at one point and Mayor Lambert directed a court officer to escort Mr. Bethune from the room.

