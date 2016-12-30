 Friday, December 30, 2016 43.0°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Grohn Said Berke "Failed Promises" Led To Inner-City Hopelessness

Friday, December 30, 2016

Mayoral candidate Larry Grohn said Friday there is a link between Mayor Andy Berke’s "failed campaign promises to a spiraling sense of hopelessness and betrayal in Chattanooga’s inner-city communities."

The City Council member said he was making the call "after the administration attempted to curry voter favor with an extralegal contribution of $1 million in taxpayer monies to Erlanger Hospital.

“Andy Berke is trying to buy your vote with your own money. This man has no sense of shame or accountability. Berke is continuing to play politics while violence and poverty are destroying the inner-city.

"Research shows 2016 was one of the most violent years on record. A four-month period of relentless bloodshed from March to June saw a total of 59 shootings and 14 homicides. The violence, concentrated in the three inner-city council districts (7, 8, and 9) accounted for nearly four out of every five homicides in Chattanooga. 76.63 percent of all homicides.

“Broken promises make for a broken city. Andy Berke’s brief playtime as mayor will be long remembered as an era where we abandoned our inner-city and divorced ourself from painful reality of everyday working people. This ends on March 7th when together our city votes for change.”

Councilman Grohn pointed to "a list of broken promises made by Berke during his run for mayor, including a pledge to reduce violent crime 20 percent by June 2016. The Berke crime pledge states that he will reduce violent crime by 20 percent from the average number of incidents between June and August 2013 by the end of June 2016. The numbers are in, the administration has failed us.

"Other broken promises include the economic revitalization of East Chattanooga, an area that experiences dramatic rates of unemployment in the Black community upwards of an estimated 30.9 percent. In 2014, Berke spent millions in taxpayer dollars to purchase the old Tubman site with the promises of jobs to follow. Almost three years later the site remains abandoned today.

"Above all, Andy promised to renew Chattanooga and restore a sense of hope and fairness in the most distressed communities. The administration has failed miserably. Chattanoogans have seen their rents rise, violence increase in their neighborhoods, and higher restrictions on family businesses. Chattanoogans have seen deals for political allies, powerful developers, and outrageous tax giveaways for unaffordable apartments downtown. Our campaign’s message to the communities and voters betrayed and let down by Berke’s false promises is you are not alone and we Believe In Better."


December 30, 2016

Grohn Said Berke "Failed Promises" Led To Inner-City Hopelessness

December 30, 2016

2 New East Ridge Council Members Join With Lambert To Again Retain Grant, Konvalinka Firm

December 30, 2016

Hixson Woman Says Ex-Husband Tried To Rape Her, Put Gun To Her Head


Mayoral candidate Larry Grohn said Friday there is a link between Mayor Andy Berke’s "failed campaign promises to a spiraling sense of hopelessness and betrayal in Chattanooga’s inner-city communities." ... (click for more)

With Hal North resigning as East Ridge city attorney, two new council members on Thursday night joined with Mayor Brent Lambert to again hire the Grant, Konvalinka and Harrison firm. Esther ... (click for more)

A Hixson woman told police her ex-husband put a gun to her head and tried to rape her. Danny Scott Burns, 51, of 222 Delores Dr., Hixson, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Grohn Said Berke "Failed Promises" Led To Inner-City Hopelessness

Mayoral candidate Larry Grohn said Friday there is a link between Mayor Andy Berke’s "failed campaign promises to a spiraling sense of hopelessness and betrayal in Chattanooga’s inner-city communities." The City Council member said he was making the call "after the administration attempted to curry voter favor with an extralegal contribution of $1 million in taxpayer monies to ... (click for more)

2 New East Ridge Council Members Join With Lambert To Again Retain Grant, Konvalinka Firm

With Hal North resigning as East Ridge city attorney, two new council members on Thursday night joined with Mayor Brent Lambert to again hire the Grant, Konvalinka and Harrison firm. Esther Helton and Brian Williams were among those supporting Mark Litchford of Grant, Konvalinka. John Anderson of the same firm was the city attorney prior to the hiring of attorney North. Some ... (click for more)

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Mad Dog" Never Yells

Just after President-elect Donald Trump named retired Marine General James “Mad Dog” Mattis as the nation’s next Secretary of Defense, I started reading everything I could find about him. I have known of his delightful quotes for some time and the fact he is one of the top military experts in the world, but that’s small potatoes. What is it about him that causes other Marines to ... (click for more)

Sports

Northeast Clips Blue Raiders In Thrilling Holiday Tourney Finish

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Cleveland almost overcame a nine-point deficit against Clarksville Northeast late in Thursday night's high school basketball game. Almost wasn’t good enough. The high-flying Eagles built a 64-55 lead with 1:41 remaining, saw the Blue Raiders whittle it to two with a 7-0 run and then hung on to post a 66-64 victory in the highlight game of the Cleveland ... (click for more)

Four From McCallie, Three From Baylor All-State

Four players from McCallie and three from Baylor have been voted to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II all-state football team. Making the II-AA team from McCallie were Walker Fannon, Giovanni Hightower-Revier, Shawn McColley and Robert Riddle. Voted to the team from Baylor were Brendon Harris, Cole Johnson and Tyree Toliver. THE TEAMS:   Division ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors