 Friday, December 30, 2016 48.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


HCSO Asks For Community Assistance Locating Two Suspects

Friday, December 30, 2016
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Charles Larry Ashley, 34, and his brother,  John Travis Ashley, 30.   Both are wanted for aggravated assault and carjacking.
 
The brothers are known to run together and have been seen in the areas of Mowbray Mountain in Hamilton County, as well as in Sequatchie and Bledsoe counties.
 
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has placed the Ashley brothers on their
php" target="_blank">Top 12 Most Wanted.  

 
Anyone have knowledge about the whereabouts of Charles Larry Ashley or John Travis Ashley is asked to call 423-209-7150 or 423-622-0022 and ask to be placed in contact with the Hamilton County Sheriff Office fugitive on-call detective.

December 30, 2016

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

December 30, 2016

HCSO Asks For Community Assistance Locating Two Suspects

December 30, 2016

Grohn Said Berke "Failed Promises" Led To Inner-City Hopelessness


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Charles Larry Ashley, 34, and his brother,  John Travis Ashley, 30.   Both are wanted for aggravated assault and carjacking. ... (click for more)

Mayoral candidate Larry Grohn said Friday there is a link between Mayor Andy Berke’s "failed campaign promises to a spiraling sense of hopelessness and betrayal in Chattanooga’s inner-city communities." ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending Article ... (click for more)

HCSO Asks For Community Assistance Locating Two Suspects

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Charles Larry Ashley, 34, and his brother,  John Travis Ashley, 30.   Both are wanted for aggravated assault and carjacking.   The brothers are known to run together and have been seen in the areas of Mowbray Mountain in Hamilton County, as well as in Sequatchie and Bledsoe counties.   The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Mad Dog" Never Yells

Just after President-elect Donald Trump named retired Marine General James “Mad Dog” Mattis as the nation’s next Secretary of Defense, I started reading everything I could find about him. I have known of his delightful quotes for some time and the fact he is one of the top military experts in the world, but that’s small potatoes. What is it about him that causes other Marines to ... (click for more)

Sports

Northeast Clips Blue Raiders In Thrilling Holiday Tourney Finish

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Cleveland almost overcame a nine-point deficit against Clarksville Northeast late in Thursday night's high school basketball game. Almost wasn’t good enough. The high-flying Eagles built a 64-55 lead with 1:41 remaining, saw the Blue Raiders whittle it to two with a 7-0 run and then hung on to post a 66-64 victory in the highlight game of the Cleveland ... (click for more)

Four From McCallie, Three From Baylor All-State

Four players from McCallie and three from Baylor have been voted to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II all-state football team. Making the II-AA team from McCallie were Walker Fannon, Giovanni Hightower-Revier, Shawn McColley and Robert Riddle. Voted to the team from Baylor were Brendon Harris, Cole Johnson and Tyree Toliver. THE TEAMS:   Division ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors