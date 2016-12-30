HCSO Asks For Community Assistance Locating Two Suspects
Friday, December 30, 2016
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Charles Larry Ashley, 34, and his brother, John Travis Ashley, 30. Both are wanted for aggravated assault and carjacking.
The brothers are known to run together and have been seen in the areas of Mowbray Mountain in Hamilton County, as well as in Sequatchie and Bledsoe counties.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has placed the Ashley brothers on their
php" target="_blank">Top 12 Most Wanted.
Anyone have knowledge about the whereabouts of Charles Larry Ashley or John Travis Ashley is asked to call 423-209-7150 or 423-622-0022 and ask to be placed in contact with the Hamilton County Sheriff Office fugitive on-call detective.