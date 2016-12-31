 Saturday, December 31, 2016 38.3°F   overcast   Overcast

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be closed Monday.

Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1.

The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, is normally open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library.

This book, which is fully indexed, is a perfect companion to The Remarkable Stokes Collection previously published by Chattanoogan.com.

The last copies of the 3,000-edition Stokes Collection are also available at Zarzours, as well as remaining copies of the Chattanooga Railroad Book.

An edition of 1,500 copies of the 253-page Hiener book was printed by College Press at Collegedale.

The Hiener photo book, which includes over 700 photos, is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of the book is $35, which includes the sales tax.

The Stokes photos are large-size, beautiful depictions of the Chattanooga around the turn of the century. The newest photo is from 1921. The rest are older.

The railroad book details all the rail lines that have run through Chattanooga and those from the surrounding areas. It has a special section on the rail line that was partially built from Lookout Valley to Stevenson, Ala., but was left unfinished.

For those who want any of the photo books mailed, add $5 and list where copies should be mailed. Send checks for $40 made out to Chattanoogan.com.

Mail your orders to:

John Wilson
129 Walnut St.
Suite 416
Chattanooga, Tn., 37403


