Charles Larry Ashley Taken Into Custody; Brother Remains At Large

Saturday, December 31, 2016

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies took Charles Larry Ashley into custody on Mowbray Mountain in the 1100 Block of Mowbray Pike.

He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting booking on charges of aggravated assault, car jacking, and he has a hold for Sequatchie County, Tn.



At the time of Ashley’s arrest, he was held up in a motorhome and refused to surrender to deputies. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT team assumed control and soon thereafter, Ashley was taken into custody.

Ashley’s apprehension is attributed to the cooperation of concerned citizens.Charles Larry Ashley’s brother, John Travis Ashley, remains at large.Anyone having information about the whereabouts of John Travis Ashley is asked to call 423-209-7150 or 423-622-0022 and ask to speak with the Hamilton County Sheriff Office fugitive on-call detective.No further information is available at this time regarding Charles Larry Ashley’s arrest.