 Saturday, December 31, 2016 42.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


1 Killed In Accident On Suck Creek Road Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, December 31, 2016

One person was killed in an accident early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 2100 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a single vehicle accident.
 
Upon arrival, deputies found that a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria going north on Suck Creek Road appeared to have veered off the roadway on the right side of the road and struck a large rock.
 
Deputies found the driver of the vehicle unrestrained and deceased.
 
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.


 
The name of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.
 
No further information regarding this accident is available and the cause of the accident is being investigated.


December 31, 2016

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

December 31, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 30, 2016

New Walker County Commissioner Whitfield Goes To Court To Halt "Improper Vehicle Transfer" By Outgoing Commissioner Heiskell


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ  3216 GLEASON DRIVE APT 15 EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

After hearing from concerned citizens and county employees, incoming Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said he discovered late  Wednesday  evening that Commissioner ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be closed Monday. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, is normally open ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, BRANDON MONTEZ  3216 GLEASON DRIVE APT 15 EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SPEEDING DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- ARNOLD, CANDICE MICHELLE  82 STIONE CREEK RD DUNLAP, 37327  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Worst Mayor Ever

On this, the last day of 2016, I look back over my shoulder and find that I believe Andy Berke is the worst mayor in Chattanooga’s history. This year has been a huge fiasco. A study just released shows Chattanooga is No. 71 on a list of The 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the United States and, for the record, the United States Geological Survey recognizes 35,000 cities in the country. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dobbs, Barnett Power Vols Past 'Huskers 38-24 In Music City Bowl

When Peyton Manning played his final game at Tennessee, his Vols were thrashed 42-17 as Nebraska won a national title in the 1998 Orange Bowl. Fast forward to Friday. With Joshua Dobbs bidding farewell to an illustrious college career, the smooth-operating, dual-threat quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to lead Tennessee to a 38-24 victory ... (click for more)

Hughes Surpasses 1,500 Career Points In Bearettes' Victory

Bradley Central’s steamroll of is bracket in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic in Greeneville, Tenn., went uninterrupted Friday night as the Bearettes blitzed Morristown West 73-47. As has been their custom, the top-ranked Bearettes jumped all over another opponent early and went into halftime with a commanding 34-23 advantage. Bradley stretched the margin to 46-31 going ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors