Paul Hodge, 74, Killed In Accident On Suck Creek Road Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Paul Hodge, 74, was killed in an accident early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 2100 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a single vehicle accident.
 
Upon arrival, deputies found that a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria going north on Suck Creek Road appeared to have veered off the roadway on the right side of the road and struck a large rock.
 
Deputies found the driver of the vehicle unrestrained and deceased.
 
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.


 
No further information regarding this accident is available and the cause of the accident is being investigated.


January 1, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- AIKEN, ADRIAN MCKEEHAN  936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT X255 CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be closed Monday. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, is normally open ... (click for more)

A New Year’s Gift

I woke up this morning and was handed a brand new and clean ledger to start the new year God had allowed me.  The old sheets were crumpled and smudged by my efforts to erase or correct my errors, to underline my successes and to audit the losses and gains of my past efforts.   But somehow I couldn’t just close up and throw away the old one.  Too many memories were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Listening Trumps Anger

A few minutes after 8 o’clock on the last day of the year, President-elect Donald Trump pumped out his first tweet of the day: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!” To me it is Trump’s best tweet ever and I believe the two of us are going to get along just fine. As I have watched ... (click for more)

Four Mocs Advance In Day 1 Of Southern Scuffle

It was another exciting opening day of wrestling at the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Clothing and hosted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.  Four Mocs advanced to the second day of action and UTC sits in a tie for 12th in the prestigious field. Top-ranked Oklahoma State leads the way with 116 points, followed by No. 6 Missouri (70.5), No. 9 Lehigh ... (click for more)

Southern Scuffle Starts Today at McKenzie Arena

Twenty All-Americans, including three NCAA champs, lead a collegiate wrestling rich field for the 14th Annual Southern Scuffle which starts today (10 a.m.) is round of 64 matches) at McKenzie Arena. Gates open at 9 a.m. (E.S.T.) both Sunday and Monday (Jan.1-2) and wrestling starts each day at 10 a.m.  The full schedule of events and tickets are both available on TheSouthernScuffle.com. ... (click for more)


