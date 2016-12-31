Paul Hodge, 74, Killed In Accident On Suck Creek Road Early Saturday Morning

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Paul Hodge, 74, was killed in an accident early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 2100 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a single vehicle accident.



Upon arrival, deputies found that a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria going north on Suck Creek Road appeared to have veered off the roadway on the right side of the road and struck a large rock.



Deputies found the driver of the vehicle unrestrained and deceased.



The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

No further information regarding this accident is available and the cause of the accident is being investigated.