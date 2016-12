Saturday, December 31, 2016

Chattanooga Police have the fourth suspect in custody in relation to the Hamilton Place Mall fireworks/theft investigation.

Reese Cosby has been charged with theft over $1,000, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, and vandalism over $1,000.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.