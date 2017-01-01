Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AARON, DARREL DEON
2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
AIKEN, ADRIAN MCKEEHAN
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT X255 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
ASHLEY, CHARLES LARRY
2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BARROW, JANET DAVIS
6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BOAEN, CARLIE ANN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37396
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE
---
BROOKS, RONNIE L
1000 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BUREAU, ROBERT FRANKLIN
2411B TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
---
BURRESS, BRITTANY L
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CAGLE, TIMOTHY LEONARD
3641 HIGHLAND TERRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CHAMPION, JAMES KIRBY
8435 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
COSBY, REESE LAMAR
3121 BIMINI PLACE ST. APT.125 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
4001 45TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEFORY FOR RESALE
---
DURHAM, ADAM JEROME
1808 COWART STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
---
ENGLAND, RONALD J
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSHEE, BEN DEWAYNE
295 HICKS DRIVE RAINSVILLE, 35986
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAVITT, MATTIE IRENE
10308 ARNAT DRIVE SODY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GRUNDY, JABIN MELECK
2804 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1057 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON
557 JOHNSTON ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HILL, CRYSTAL N
1804 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUBALDO, GUDINO
108 DOUGLAS AVE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JOHNSON, ALLISON RENEE
4405 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KEEF, JENNIFER LADONNA
9052 WOOTEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KISHIMOTO, MARIA LYNN
2514 HAMILTON COVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA
2801 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON
3906 WEBB OAKS CT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
505 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
5061 HARVEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
4313 KEMP DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
59 VINITA TRAIL FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
NORMAN, JAMICHAEL
2701 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE
8609 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PEREZ, FRANKLIN ORTIZ
9000 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
UNDERAGE DRINKING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
---
RAGLE, KELLY SHANE
6924 GLENN ERROL WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN
4520 DAYTON BLVD APT 10 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SLAYTON, FRANK E
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
1805 EAST BRAINERED ROAD APT 1805 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STEWART, TERRY VAUGHN
322 CAMP JORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
SUTTON, JAMES MICHAEL
1319 HARVEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
TAYLOR, ROBIN B
8802 EAST RIDGE TR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI
1227 POPLAR ST CHATT, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT
1113 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
WADE, KAREN
866 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
WALKER, AMBER RENA
392 KING DEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WATTS, LEONARD FLOYD
4407 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
9 EAST MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, MELISSA ANN
1048 HIBBLER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
YORK, LINDA CAROL
515 SMITH RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BROOKS, RONNIE L
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/10/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|BUREAU, ROBERT FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/12/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|BURRESS, BRITTANY L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CAGLE, TIMOTHY LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CHAMPION, JAMES KIRBY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
|
|COSBY, REESE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEFORY FOR RESALE
|
|DURHAM, ADAM JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|ENGLAND, RONALD J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRUNDY, JABIN MELECK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HILL, CRYSTAL N
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HUBALDO, GUDINO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JOHNSON, ALLISON RENEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|KEEF, JENNIFER LADONNA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|KISHIMOTO, MARIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|NORMAN, JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
|
|RAGLE, KELLY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|SLAYTON, FRANK E
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|STEWART, TERRY VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
|
|TAYLOR, ROBIN B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
|
|WADE, KAREN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|WALKER, AMBER RENA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/12/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|YORK, LINDA CAROL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/13/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|