 Sunday, January 1, 2017 42.6°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DARREL DEON 
2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
AIKEN, ADRIAN MCKEEHAN 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT X255 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
ASHLEY, CHARLES LARRY 
2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BARROW, JANET DAVIS 
6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BOAEN, CARLIE ANN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE
---
BROOKS, RONNIE L 
1000 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BUREAU, ROBERT FRANKLIN 
2411B TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
---
BURRESS, BRITTANY L 
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CAGLE, TIMOTHY LEONARD 
3641 HIGHLAND TERRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CHAMPION, JAMES KIRBY 
8435 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
COSBY, REESE LAMAR 
3121 BIMINI PLACE ST. APT.125 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE 
4001 45TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEFORY FOR RESALE
---
DURHAM, ADAM JEROME 
1808 COWART STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
---
ENGLAND, RONALD J 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSHEE, BEN DEWAYNE 
295 HICKS DRIVE RAINSVILLE, 35986 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAVITT, MATTIE IRENE 
10308 ARNAT DRIVE SODY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GRUNDY, JABIN MELECK 
2804 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1057 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON 
557 JOHNSTON ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HILL, CRYSTAL N 
1804 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUBALDO, GUDINO 
108 DOUGLAS AVE CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD 
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JOHNSON, ALLISON RENEE 
4405 LOCKSLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KEEF, JENNIFER LADONNA 
9052 WOOTEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KISHIMOTO, MARIA LYNN 
2514 HAMILTON COVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA 
2801 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON 
3906 WEBB OAKS CT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA 
505 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE 
5061 HARVEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN 
4313 KEMP DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
59 VINITA TRAIL FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
NORMAN, JAMICHAEL 
2701 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE 
8609 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
PEREZ, FRANKLIN ORTIZ 
9000 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
UNDERAGE DRINKING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR 
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
---
RAGLE, KELLY SHANE 
6924 GLENN ERROL WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN 
4520 DAYTON BLVD APT 10 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SLAYTON, FRANK E 
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER 
1805 EAST BRAINERED ROAD APT 1805 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE 
233 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STEWART, TERRY VAUGHN 
322 CAMP JORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT 
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
SUTTON, JAMES MICHAEL 
1319 HARVEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
TAYLOR, ROBIN B 
8802 EAST RIDGE TR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI 
1227 POPLAR ST CHATT, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT 
1113 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
WADE, KAREN 
866 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
WALKER, AMBER RENA 
392 KING DEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WATTS, LEONARD FLOYD 
4407 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
WHITE, RODNEY DEVON 
9 EAST MORGAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, MELISSA ANN 
1048 HIBBLER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
YORK, LINDA CAROL 
515 SMITH RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, RONNIE L
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/10/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BUREAU, ROBERT FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/12/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
BURRESS, BRITTANY L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CAGLE, TIMOTHY LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CHAMPION, JAMES KIRBY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
COSBY, REESE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEFORY FOR RESALE
DURHAM, ADAM JEROME
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
ENGLAND, RONALD J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRUNDY, JABIN MELECK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HILL, CRYSTAL N
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/06/1984
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUBALDO, GUDINO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JOHNSON, ALLISON RENEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KEEF, JENNIFER LADONNA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KISHIMOTO, MARIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KNIGHT, LAVANTEZ CORSUANTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
NORMAN, JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
OWNBEY, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
RAGLE, KELLY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SLAYTON, FRANK E
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STEWART, CANDACE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
STEWART, TERRY VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

TAYLOR, ROBIN B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
TRIVETT, DONALD SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
WADE, KAREN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
WALKER, AMBER RENA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WHITE, RODNEY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/12/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
YORK, LINDA CAROL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/13/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2016
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


January 1, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 31, 2016

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

December 31, 2016

Funeral Services Will Be Wednesday For Ooltewah Man Killed By His Father-In-Law


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be ... (click for more)

Funeral services will be Wednesday for Adam Kenneth Levi, 39, of Ooltewah, who police say was killed by his father-in-law on Thursday night.. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- AIKEN, ADRIAN MCKEEHAN  936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT X255 CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Monday, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Tuesday

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Tuesday. Zarzour's will be closed Monday. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, is normally open ... (click for more)

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response (2)

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Listening Trumps Anger

A few minutes after 8 o’clock on the last day of the year, President-elect Donald Trump pumped out his first tweet of the day: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!” To me it is Trump’s best tweet ever and I believe the two of us are going to get along just fine. As I have watched ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes Rout Oak Ridge 63-32 To Avenge State Tourney Loss

Bradley Central got a satisfying dose of basketball revenge Saturday, although the stakes were not quite as high, by shellacking Oak Ridge 63-32 to win the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic championship at the Hal Henard Gymnasium in Greeneville, Tenn. Junior point guard Rhyne Howard, who scored six points and fouled out of a state tournament game against Oak Ridge last ... (click for more)

Top-Ranked Oklahoma State Leads Southern Scuffle Field

Oklahoma State has won 34 NCAA wrestling titles in its 101 years of competition but never the Southern Scuffle presented this year by Compound Clothing. Hall of Fame coach John Smith and the Cowboys look to change that this weekend with a full 10 man roster plus 10 non-starters (highest finish in each weight class scores team points for that school) including three top seeded ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors