Erlanger Baroness Hospital Rings In The New Year With The First 2017 Baby Born In Chattanooga

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Erlanger Baroness Hospital announced the arrival of the first 2017 baby born in Chattanooga.

Catarina Orozco and Mabdial Escalante welcomed their baby girl into the world at 6:12 a. m. Kathy Pedro Orozco is the couple’s third child.

“I began looking on the internet for baby names when I found out she was going to be a girl,” said Mr. Escalante. “I chose Kathy because it was similar to her mother’s name, Catarina.”

Ms. Orozco explained after having two boys, their family is now complete with their daughter. “I am so happy, because I always wanted a baby girl.” She said Kathy will be well protected by her brothers who were overjoyed to see her the first time.