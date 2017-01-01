County Deputy's Vehicle Hits Driver Who Had Been Going The Wrong Way On Dupont Parkway

Sunday, January 1, 2017

A county deputy's vehicle on New Year's Eve struck the driver of a vehicle that had been going the wrong way on Dupont Parkway.

The driver had crashed and was crawling on the highway when he was hit around midnight.

Authorities said he was not seriously injured.

The Sheriff's Department said, "The HCSO is awaiting the completed THP report/investigation. Once it is received, it will be thoroughly reviewed internally through normal policies and procedures.

"The name of the deputy is not being released and no internal actions have been taken against the deputy at this time."