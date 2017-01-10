Joshua Eaker, 28, Shot On Lee Highway Monday Evening

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Joshua Eaker, 28, was shot Monday evening on Lee Highway.

Chattanooga Police responded to an unconscious party at the Mapco at 6200 Lee Highway. While en route to that call, officers were also dispatched to a shots fired call at Inn Town Suites, 5730 Lee Highway.



Officers located Eaker unconscious inside his vehicle at the Mapco and the crime scene was located at the Inn Town Suites. Eaker was transported to a local hospital via HCEMS and is in serious condition.



The suspect has not been identified at this time. The suspect vehicle was described as a light blue Toyota pickup truck.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was notified that Eaker is the suspect in its investigation of a Jan. 2, shooting on Cummings Highway. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating all leads.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.