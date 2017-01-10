 Tuesday, January 10, 2017 44.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Harris Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Inez Burney

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Jamichael Harris
Jamichael Harris

Jamichael Harris pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder in the June 7, 2014, death of Inez Burney at Cypress Street Court.

He will have a 15-year prison sentence.

Harris, who was 20 at the time of the slaying, has been on house arrest since September of 2015.

Ms. Burney was found strangled to death in her bathtub after the defendant called the authorities claiming that she had drowned. The state alleges that Harris murdered the victim after she posted a picture online of a large sum of money and then tried to stage her drowning.

At the time of his arrest, the defendant was found to have fingernail scratches on his face that police said appeared to have come from the victim trying to defend herself. A forensic investigation also revealed that two items of bedding had both the victim’s and the defendant’s blood on them.

Prosecutor Lance Pope said Harris and Ms. Burney were at the same party the previous night and left together. He said there was no indication that they were arguing.

He said Harris later said he spent much of the night with Ms. Burney and at one point found her unresponsive.

The prosecutor said the medical examiner's report listed the causes of death as strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

He said there was not any evidence of pre-meditation that is required for a first-degree murder conviction - the original charge faced by Harris.


January 10, 2017

City Council Candidate Nevans Running 24 Miles Through District 1 On Saturday

January 10, 2017

2 Skyzoo Bar Employees Charged With Robbing Patron Who Had Over $500 Cash On Him

January 10, 2017

Harris Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Inez Burney


City Council candidate Jay Nevans said he will run 26 miles through District 1 on  Saturday,  beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Booker Drive and Thrasher Pike.   ... (click for more)

Two employees of the SkyZoo bar on Lee Highway have been charged with robbing a patron who had over $500 cash on him. Charged with robbery are Branden Timothy Morgan, 24, of 5809 Tyner Lane, ... (click for more)

Jamichael Harris pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder in the June 7, 2014, death of Inez Burney at Cypress Street Court. He will have a 15-year prison sentence. Harris, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

City Council Candidate Nevans Running 24 Miles Through District 1 On Saturday

City Council candidate Jay Nevans said he will run 26 miles through District 1 on  Saturday,  beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Booker Drive and Thrasher Pike.   He said he is  inviting constituents to meet him during a 15-minute stop in each precinct along the route, for a chance to be heard.    “My goal is to hear my constituents’ ... (click for more)

2 Skyzoo Bar Employees Charged With Robbing Patron Who Had Over $500 Cash On Him

Two employees of the SkyZoo bar on Lee Highway have been charged with robbing a patron who had over $500 cash on him. Charged with robbery are Branden Timothy Morgan, 24, of 5809 Tyner Lane, and Jonathan "Logan" Roberts, 23, of 4040 Mountain Creek Road. Brandon Rivera told police that when he went into the bathroom of the bar he was assaulted by several individuals, who took ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement - And Response (3)

I’m frightened to think about Congress dismantling the Affordable Care Act without replacing. Americans benefit from ACA, even those with employer insurance. My experience is a good example. Before ACA, I tried to purchase private insurance; however, insurance would not cover my “woman parts” due to a pre-existing condition. ACA eliminated this. I later got great coverage at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Navy Differs From Colin

As the San Francisco 49ers ended a tumultuous football season, it comes as little surprise to hear the embattled quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, was voted by his teammates, who compiled a 2-14 record in the NFL for the year, to receive the team’s most prestigious honor, the Len Eshmont Award. The award is given to the 49er who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Hires Gullickson As Strength Coach

KNOXVILLE --  The University of Tennessee announced today that Rock Gullickson has been named director of strength and conditioning. A veteran of 39 years of coaching experience in strength and conditioning, including 17 in the NFL, Gullickson spent the past eight seasons as the head strength coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. In his first season with the club in ... (click for more)

Mocs 10th In Final FCS Coaches Poll

For the third year in a row, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team has grabbed a top 10 final national ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision.  The Mocs capped off a 9-4 record by finishing 10th in the FCS Coaches Poll announced today.    UTC has been ranked in the Top 25 for 48 consecutive weeks, dating back to Nov. 4, 2013.  That ... (click for more)

  • 3 Hamilton Heights Players Nominated To Play In McDonald's All Star Game
  • Chattanooga FC Partners With VFL Wolfsburg
  • Lee Women Win In Double-Overtime

    • Happenings
    Dining
    Business
    Student Scene
    Church
    Memories
    Real Estate
    Living Well
    Outdoors