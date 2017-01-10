 Tuesday, January 10, 2017 44.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


2 Skyzoo Bar Employees Charged With Robbing Patron Who Had Over $500 Cash On Him

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Branden Timothy Morgan
Branden Timothy Morgan

Two employees of the SkyZoo bar on Lee Highway have been charged with robbing a patron who had over $500 cash on him.

Charged with robbery are Branden Timothy Morgan, 24, of 5809 Tyner Lane, and Jonathan "Logan" Roberts, 23, of 4040 Mountain Creek Road.

Brandon Rivera told police that when he went into the bathroom of the bar he was assaulted by several individuals, who took his money.

Witnesses said just prior to the incident they noticed that Rivera had the large sum of money on him.

They also said that just prior to him exiting the bathroom and saying that he had been robbed that two SkyZoo employees were seen running out of the restroom.

Video from the bar showed Rivera entered the bathroom followed by Morgan and Roberts. A short time later, Morgan and Roberts are shown running out of the bathroom, out of the front door, and leaving in Morgan's vehicle.

A short time later, Rivera is seen stumbling from the restroom, saying he had been robbed. 

 

Jonathan "Logan" Roberts
Jonathan "Logan" Roberts

January 10, 2017

City Council Candidate Nevans Running 24 Miles Through District 1 On Saturday

January 10, 2017

2 Skyzoo Bar Employees Charged With Robbing Patron Who Had Over $500 Cash On Him

January 10, 2017

Harris Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Inez Burney


City Council candidate Jay Nevans said he will run 26 miles through District 1 on  Saturday,  beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Booker Drive and Thrasher Pike.   ... (click for more)

Two employees of the SkyZoo bar on Lee Highway have been charged with robbing a patron who had over $500 cash on him. Charged with robbery are Branden Timothy Morgan, 24, of 5809 Tyner Lane, ... (click for more)

Jamichael Harris pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder in the June 7, 2014, death of Inez Burney at Cypress Street Court. He will have a 15-year prison sentence. Harris, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

City Council Candidate Nevans Running 24 Miles Through District 1 On Saturday

City Council candidate Jay Nevans said he will run 26 miles through District 1 on  Saturday,  beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Booker Drive and Thrasher Pike.   He said he is  inviting constituents to meet him during a 15-minute stop in each precinct along the route, for a chance to be heard.    “My goal is to hear my constituents’ ... (click for more)

2 Skyzoo Bar Employees Charged With Robbing Patron Who Had Over $500 Cash On Him

Two employees of the SkyZoo bar on Lee Highway have been charged with robbing a patron who had over $500 cash on him. Charged with robbery are Branden Timothy Morgan, 24, of 5809 Tyner Lane, and Jonathan "Logan" Roberts, 23, of 4040 Mountain Creek Road. Brandon Rivera told police that when he went into the bathroom of the bar he was assaulted by several individuals, who took ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement - And Response (3)

I’m frightened to think about Congress dismantling the Affordable Care Act without replacing. Americans benefit from ACA, even those with employer insurance. My experience is a good example. Before ACA, I tried to purchase private insurance; however, insurance would not cover my “woman parts” due to a pre-existing condition. ACA eliminated this. I later got great coverage at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Navy Differs From Colin

As the San Francisco 49ers ended a tumultuous football season, it comes as little surprise to hear the embattled quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, was voted by his teammates, who compiled a 2-14 record in the NFL for the year, to receive the team’s most prestigious honor, the Len Eshmont Award. The award is given to the 49er who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Hires Gullickson As Strength Coach

KNOXVILLE --  The University of Tennessee announced today that Rock Gullickson has been named director of strength and conditioning. A veteran of 39 years of coaching experience in strength and conditioning, including 17 in the NFL, Gullickson spent the past eight seasons as the head strength coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. In his first season with the club in ... (click for more)

Mocs 10th In Final FCS Coaches Poll

For the third year in a row, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team has grabbed a top 10 final national ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision.  The Mocs capped off a 9-4 record by finishing 10th in the FCS Coaches Poll announced today.    UTC has been ranked in the Top 25 for 48 consecutive weeks, dating back to Nov. 4, 2013.  That ... (click for more)

  • 3 Hamilton Heights Players Nominated To Play In McDonald's All Star Game
  • Chattanooga FC Partners With VFL Wolfsburg
  • Lee Women Win In Double-Overtime

    • Happenings
    Dining
    Business
    Student Scene
    Church
    Memories
    Real Estate
    Living Well
    Outdoors