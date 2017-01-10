2 Skyzoo Bar Employees Charged With Robbing Patron Who Had Over $500 Cash On Him

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Two employees of the SkyZoo bar on Lee Highway have been charged with robbing a patron who had over $500 cash on him.

Charged with robbery are Branden Timothy Morgan, 24, of 5809 Tyner Lane, and Jonathan "Logan" Roberts, 23, of 4040 Mountain Creek Road.

Brandon Rivera told police that when he went into the bathroom of the bar he was assaulted by several individuals, who took his money.

Witnesses said just prior to the incident they noticed that Rivera had the large sum of money on him.

They also said that just prior to him exiting the bathroom and saying that he had been robbed that two SkyZoo employees were seen running out of the restroom.

Video from the bar showed Rivera entered the bathroom followed by Morgan and Roberts. A short time later, Morgan and Roberts are shown running out of the bathroom, out of the front door, and leaving in Morgan's vehicle.

A short time later, Rivera is seen stumbling from the restroom, saying he had been robbed.