City Council Candidate Nevans Running 24 Miles Through District 1 On Saturday

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

City Council candidate Jay Nevans said he will run 26 miles through District 1 on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Booker Drive and Thrasher Pike.

He said he is inviting constituents to meet him during a 15-minute stop in each precinct along the route, for a chance to be heard.

“My goal is to hear my constituents’ concerns and challenges and creating a chance for myself to share a dialog with the Chattanooga citizens,” said the candidate.

Additional stops include:

· Waffle House - 7035 Dayton Pike, Hixson, TN 37343 (Hixson 1 Precinct) – appx 11:15 am

· Home of Rachael Gardner - 5100 Mountain Creek Road (Mountain Creek 1 Precinct) – appx 12:30 pm

· Entrance of Baylor School - Signal Mountain Blvd - (Mountain Creek 3 Precinct) – appx 2:00 pm

· Moccasin Bend - Fast Break Athletics - 19 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 (Moccasin Bend Precinct) – appx 3:00 pm

· Tennessee/Georgia State line and Hwy 11 - (Lookout Valley 1 Precinct) – appx 4:00 pm

Mr. Nevans is a small business owner, community advocate, and athlete. He said he has "a track record of working with the city, non-profits, and local businesses -- helping to contribute to Chattanooga’s growing outdoors focused tourism industry." He is an active member of the Chattanooga Track Club and an at-large committee member of the Chattanooga Triathlon Club. Part of the focus of his campaign is continuing to grow the $1 billion tourism segment.

As part of the three-foot law committee, he said he helped pass the law giving protection to cyclists and pedestrians. As a Bike Ambassador, he gave bicycle tolerance sessions making everyone aware of the rules of the road.

Mr. Nevans said he believes that there "are many opportunities to connect the challenges of our city with unlikely solutions - solutions that may be found inside the district or in neighboring districts, cities or states."

Mr. Nevans attended Baylor School and graduated with a B.A. from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.