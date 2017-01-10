House Armed Services Committee Names DesJarlais Newest Member

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC), which oversees the Department of Defense and national security policy at related agencies, has named Congressman Scott DesJarlais its news member. Chairman Mac Thornberry announced the appointment on Tuesday.



“A thoughtful, consistent advocate for military members and their families, Congressman DesJarlais is a welcome addition to the House Armed Services Committee,” said Rep. Thornberry. “He brings a wealth of experience from the Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as strong conviction that American leadership is the lynchpin of global security. I look forward to working with him to ensure our military is properly funded, spending its resources wisely, and above all prepared to respond to rising threats around the world.”



Rep. DesJarlais represents Tennessee’s Fourth District, home to Arnold Air Force Base, an advanced testing facility.

Local military leaders praised his appointment. "The addition of Congressman Scott DesJarlais to the House Armed Services Committee is a positive step forward in the reevaluation of America's military,” said Major General Terry M. "Max" Haston, Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard. “Congress' first responsibility is the defense of our nation, and Congressman DesJarlais has demonstrated his commitment to that responsibility by his sponsorship of bills enhancing safety at military installations, supporting the rights of retired military members and increasing awareness of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. He is always a great supporter of the Tennessee National Guard and the Military Department, and we are pleased that this appointment will allow him to continue his efforts to support, rebuild and reform America's military."

In Congress, Rep. DesJarlais also serves on the House Oversight and Agriculture Committees, overseeing waste, fraud and abuse in the civil service and a major Tennessee industry, respectively. He thanked the chairman and other members of his new committee. “The Volunteer State has a proud military tradition, and Tennessee’s Fourth District lies at the center of the Aerospace and Defense Technology Corridor that includes Fort Campbell, Redstone Arsenal, Arnold Air Force Base, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. I’m honored to serve the patriotic men and women who call our district home, and for the opportunity to strengthen our country’s defenses,” said Rep. DesJarlais.



“I’m eager to get to work in the new Congress, in partnership with a new Administration, on the most urgent security matters facing the United States, including global terrorism, modernizing military technology, and rebuilding our Armed Forces. The best military in the world deserves the best support. My goal is to ensure their success and the safety of the American people.”