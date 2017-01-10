 Tuesday, January 10, 2017 52.7°F   overcast   Overcast

City Council Approves Naming Of Jack Benson Heritage Park; Grohn Asked Delay

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The City Council on Tuesday night acted to rename Heritage Park in East Brainerd to Jack Benson Heritage Park to honor the late District 4 City Councilman.

The vote was 8-1 with the current District 4 representative, Larry Grohn, abstaining.

He had asked for a delay, saying proponent, including former Mayor Ron Littlefield, had chosen not to meet with the community. He said Friends of East Brainerd was meeting Jan. 17 and that would be an opportune time for a presentation.

Councilman Grohn said the East Brainerd community was split over the proposal.

At an afternoon council meeting, he distributed a bundle of emails, a number of which were in opposition to the change.

Councilman Chris Anderson made the motion to approve, saying, that Mr. Benson was "one of the finest public servants I have ever known."

Councilman Yusuf Hakeem said those in opposition "may want to do some history and background. There was no advocate for the well-being of District 4."

Councilman Russell Gilbert called Mr. Benson "a great leader who fought for his district."

Councilman Grohn said the first he heard of the idea was a meeting with former Mayor Littlefield last summer. He said he then learned that the former mayor had asked that the issue go before the council on Dec. 6.

He said he asked a deferral at that time.

Councilman Grohn said community members would not have had a chance to attend a meeting during the holidays, but were available now.

 


Colonial Pipeline Continues Work On Repairing Gas Line Leak

Alexander Says Obamacare Should Be Repealed And Replaced Simultaneously And Concurrently

House Armed Services Committee Names DesJarlais Newest Member


The House Armed Services Committee (HASC), which oversees the Department of Defense and national security policy at related agencies, has named Congressman Scott DesJarlais its news member. Chairman ... (click for more)


Colonial Pipeline Continues Work On Repairing Gas Line Leak

Colonial Pipeline Company continues to respond to a gasoline leak on its Line 19, a 12-inch line near Chattanooga. Line 19 delivers gasoline into the Nashville market. Crews are working to drain, remove and replace the affected segment of Line 19. The repair process is proceeding cautiously due to the terrain and the proximity of the leak to Shoal Creek. These factors have necessitated ... (click for more)

Alexander Says Obamacare Should Be Repealed And Replaced Simultaneously And Concurrently

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday, proposed a three-step plan for repealing and replacing Obamacare simultaneously and concurrently, as President-elect Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan have suggested. He said, “To me, ‘simultaneously’ and ‘concurrently’ mean Obamacare should be finally repealed only when there are concrete, practical reforms in place ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement - And Response (3)

I’m frightened to think about Congress dismantling the Affordable Care Act without replacing. Americans benefit from ACA, even those with employer insurance. My experience is a good example. Before ACA, I tried to purchase private insurance; however, insurance would not cover my “woman parts” due to a pre-existing condition. ACA eliminated this. I later got great coverage at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Navy Differs From Colin

As the San Francisco 49ers ended a tumultuous football season, it comes as little surprise to hear the embattled quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, was voted by his teammates, who compiled a 2-14 record in the NFL for the year, to receive the team’s most prestigious honor, the Len Eshmont Award. The award is given to the 49er who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous ... (click for more)

Sports

3 Hamilton Heights Players Nominated To Play In McDonald's All-Star Game

McDonald’s announced the 720 high school seniors who have been nominated to play in the 2017  McDonald’s All-American Games . This year’s list includes players from 45 states and the District of Columbia who have been selected by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. Three players hail from ... (click for more)

Tennessee Hires Gullickson As Strength Coach

KNOXVILLE --  The University of Tennessee announced today that Rock Gullickson has been named director of strength and conditioning. A veteran of 39 years of coaching experience in strength and conditioning, including 17 in the NFL, Gullickson spent the past eight seasons as the head strength coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. In his first season with the club in ... (click for more)


