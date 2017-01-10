Colonial Pipeline Continues Work On Repairing Gas Line Leak

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Colonial Pipeline Company continues to respond to a gasoline leak on its Line 19, a 12-inch line near Chattanooga. Line 19 delivers gasoline into the Nashville market.

Crews are working to drain, remove and replace the affected segment of Line 19. The repair process is proceeding cautiously due to the terrain and the proximity of the leak to Shoal Creek.

These factors have necessitated a temporary diversion of the creek to allow for safe and effective excavation. Forecasted rainandmay also impact progress. Taking all of these factors into account, we are projecting a restart of Line 19 by the end of this week.

Local, state and federal authorities, including EPA, are providing oversight and assistance within a collaborative Unified Command structure. Colonial continues to monitor the air as well as the water in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River. Safety continues to be the primary concern.



Colonial Pipeline thanks the local residents and business owners in the area for their patience and cooperation while crews work to repair the pipeline. Company officials said they are also appreciative of the incredible support given by all of the agency partners – local, state and federal.

