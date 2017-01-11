 Wednesday, January 11, 2017 51.3°F   rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
BAUGH, TOMICA LASHANNA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
BRUNS, SAMUEL FREDERICK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHRISTIAN, XAVIER ANTONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 500
EAKER, JOSHUA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-DOMESTIC
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOX, JACOB DYSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOY, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GIPSON, JARIS JERWAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GLANT, PAMELA SUE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/27/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOFF, BRAD A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/01/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED
GREEN, TORRES ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
HARRIS, JAMICHAEL DONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, DUSTIN CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, CHARLES VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
HOLT, KENNETH H
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, BRIOSHA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

KIRKSEY, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MOORE, LORRA RAE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
ORR, CALVIN TERREL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIRKLE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)


RIEVLEY, TARA EMILY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHIRLEY, HERSCHEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/04/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
TURNER, JAMES RYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 500
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
WHITE, KATIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT


