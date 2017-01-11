Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
|
|BAUGH, TOMICA LASHANNA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
|
|BRUNS, SAMUEL FREDERICK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTIAN, XAVIER ANTONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EAKER, JOSHUA TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-DOMESTIC
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FOX, JACOB DYSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FOY, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GIPSON, JARIS JERWAINE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GLANT, PAMELA SUE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/27/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GOFF, BRAD A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/01/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, TORRES ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
|
|HARRIS, JAMICHAEL DONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, DUSTIN CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, CHARLES VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|HOLT, KENNETH H
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUGHES, BRIOSHA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KIRKSEY, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MOORE, LORRA RAE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
|
|ORR, CALVIN TERREL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PIRKLE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|RIEVLEY, TARA EMILY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHIRLEY, HERSCHEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/04/1995
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|TURNER, JAMES RYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 500
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|WHITE, KATIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|