Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH BAUGH, TOMICA LASHANNA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI BRUNS, SAMUEL FREDERICK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHIPPOLETTI, ALISON ANN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHRISTIAN, XAVIER ANTONY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 500 EAKER, JOSHUA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-DOMESTIC

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOX, JACOB DYSON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FOY, BRANDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GIPSON, JARIS JERWAINE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GLANT, PAMELA SUE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/27/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GOFF, BRAD A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/01/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED GREEN, TORRES ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR HARRIS, JAMICHAEL DONTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, DUSTIN CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, CHARLES VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT HOLT, KENNETH H

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) HUFFMAN, TERRI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, BRIOSHA MONIK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

KIRKSEY, JACOB MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LABOO, ZACHARIAH ELIJAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEFFEW, BILLY JACK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MOORE, LORRA RAE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) NEAL, JEFFERSON DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED ORR, CALVIN TERREL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PATTERSON, QUINNESHIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY PIRKLE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)



