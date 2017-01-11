1 Person Suffers Burns In Kitchen Grease Fire In East Ridge

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

One person suffered burns in a kitchen grease fire in East Ridge early Wednesday morning.

At 12:08, a residential fire was reported at 5901 Welworth Ave.



Upon arrival of East Ridge Fire and Police, light smoke was found coming from the residence. The occupants were outside. The fire had been extinguished by the occupant.

The occupant received burns to his body and was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance to Erlanger Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

During the investigation of the cause of the fire it appeared that the occupant had been cooking and had a fire on the stove top from hot grease. The occupant tried to extinguish the fire with water and received burns.

The residence had minor damage. No other injuries were reported. The cause appears to be accidental.