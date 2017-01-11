 Wednesday, January 11, 2017 54.1°F   overcast   Overcast

1 Person Suffers Burns In Kitchen Grease Fire In East Ridge

One person suffered burns in a kitchen grease fire in East Ridge early Wednesday morning.

At 12:08, a residential fire was reported at 5901 Welworth  Ave.

Upon arrival of East Ridge Fire and Police, light smoke was found coming from the residence. The occupants were outside. The fire had been extinguished by the occupant.

The occupant received burns to his body and was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance to Erlanger Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

During the investigation of the cause of the fire it appeared that the occupant had been cooking and had a fire on the stove top from hot grease. The occupant tried to extinguish the fire with water and received burns.

The residence had minor damage. No other injuries were reported. The cause appears to be accidental.


Lookout Mountain, Tn., Joins Municipalities Fighting Assessor Charge

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Joins Municipalities Fighting Assessor Charge

The new property tax assessor for Hamilton County, Marty Haynes, has informed the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee that it will be asked to pay half the cost of doing property reappraisals which are done every four years. Town Consultant Dwight Montague said at the January commission meeting Tuesday evening that in fiscal year 2017 that amount will be $7,234.50. Additionally ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement - And Response (3)

I’m frightened to think about Congress dismantling the Affordable Care Act without replacing. Americans benefit from ACA, even those with employer insurance. My experience is a good example. Before ACA, I tried to purchase private insurance; however, insurance would not cover my “woman parts” due to a pre-existing condition. ACA eliminated this. I later got great coverage at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Plea To Washington

Several years ago a distinguished gentleman from the state of Washington wrote an impassioned letter to the two women who still serve as the state’s senators, Democrats Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. It has since become considered one of the best ever, and the fact-finders at Snopes have confirmed Bill Schoonover, also a lifetime Democrat, did indeed write it. Just over a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Races Past East Hamilton 79-70 In 5-3A Action

Fans came to seen a run-and-gun basketball game between visiting Cleveland and East Hamilton on Tuesday night. Throw in some fun of watching two race-horse teams square off and they got their money’s worth at East Hamilton’s gym. Cleveland, the lone remaining unbeaten boys’ team in District 5-3A, raced past the Hurricanes 79-70 behind a 28-point effort from KK Curry in ... (click for more)

Lynn's Game-Winner Leads Indians Past Notre Dame

If you think the finish of Monday night’s national championship football game between Clemson and Alabama was exciting, you should have been at Notre Dame’s Phifer Gymnasium Tuesday night. The stakes might not have been quite as high and there weren’t millions of viewers watching across the world on television, but the emotional outburst was similar as Jarrett Lynn’s 3 at the ... (click for more)


