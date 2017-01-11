 Wednesday, January 11, 2017 60.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Commissioner Boyd Calls For House Cleaning Of Top Staff At County Schools, Including Assistant Supt. Lee McDade

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said Wednesday that the next county school superintendent needs to carry out a house cleaning of top staff, including Assistant Supt. Lee McDade.

Saying the next school leader should be more of a business manage than an educator, he said the superintendent should look at eliminating some of the top 40 positions in the central office.

Of Asst. Supt. McDade, he said, "His name came up five times in the report about the Gatlinburg rape.

"He is part of the mismanagement of the Durham School bus fiasco, and he's making excuses why we don't need to bring in another company.

"I don't have any use for that guy."

Sabrena Smedley, who called a meeting of the commission's education committee just prior to meeting with consultants tasked with finding a new superintendent, agreed that "it has to be someone with a vision for change and who will shake things up."

She also said she wants to see "someone with a proven track record" with a school system similar to Hamilton County's.

Greg Martin, who recently went from the school board to the commission, said he would like to see incentive pay offered the new superintendent.

Commissioner Boyd agreed, but said he does not believe that can legally be done unless the law is changed.

Commissioner Boyd said a part of the school problems in the past has been educators on the board. He said educators on the board gave high marks to former Supt. Rick Smith, while non-educators had much lower marks.

He said the philosophy of the educators is "Don't rock the boat. Keep our jobs."

Commissioners also said it is important that the county schools come up with a priority list on school projects and do a much better job of maintaining facilities.

 


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: SWEENEY, JOHNATHAN ANTHONY W 28 M 0 1 ER 8417 THEFT OF PROPERTY - True Bills: JONES, STEPHEN ALLAN W 29 M 300679 2 1 GS 1644838 POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE JONES, STEPHEN ALLAN W 29 M 300679 3 1 GS 1644839 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBINSON, RACHEL EILEEN ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5: 12-30-2016 Joshua Warren Allen Leming, 22, of 4829 Blue Bell Avenue, Ooltewah arrested on an outstanding warrant. 12-31-2016 Robert Isaac Pace, 49, of 192 Ekiss Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant. Arnold Neal Avans, 53, of 28671 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon, AL arrested ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Plea To Washington

Several years ago a distinguished gentleman from the state of Washington wrote an impassioned letter to the two women who still serve as the state’s senators, Democrats Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. It has since become considered one of the best ever, and the fact-finders at Snopes have confirmed Bill Schoonover, also a lifetime Democrat, did indeed write it. Just over a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Races Past East Hamilton 79-70 In 5-3A Action

Fans came to seen a run-and-gun basketball game between visiting Cleveland and East Hamilton on Tuesday night. Throw in some fun of watching two race-horse teams square off and they got their money’s worth at East Hamilton’s gym. Cleveland, the lone remaining unbeaten boys’ team in District 5-3A, raced past the Hurricanes 79-70 behind a 28-point effort from KK Curry in ... (click for more)

UTC Hoops: Mocs Host The Citadel Tonight at 7

The Chattanooga Mocs returns to McKenzie Arena for a Wednesday night Southern Conference showdown with The Citadel. Tipoff is at 7 p.m., against the top scoring ream in the nation.   The Citadel, 9-9 overall and 2-3 in league play, averages 97.2 points per game which is just ahead of Kentucky (94.2) and UCLA (92.8). The Bulldogs are also top 10 in 3pt made per game (2nd, ... (click for more)


