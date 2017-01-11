Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5:

12-30-2016

Joshua Warren Allen Leming, 22, of 4829 Blue Bell Avenue, Ooltewah arrested on an outstanding warrant.



12-31-2016

Robert Isaac Pace, 49, of 192 Ekiss Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.



Arnold Neal Avans, 53, of 28671 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon, AL arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and operation of an unsafe vehicle.





Britney Nichole Youngblood, 27, of 244 Bookout Road, Ringgold arrested for theft by shoplifting.01-01-2017Jose David Molina, 40, of 201 Lee Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.Alvin Monroe Horton, 46, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired tag.01-03-2017Christopher Wade Vonziebreck, 28, of 412 Victoria Avenue, Red Bank, TN arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent the identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance, operation of an unregistered and tag light violation.01-04-17Damien Philip Bolding, 28, of 105 Alpine Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and windshield requirements.Ashley Nichole Stailey, 29, of 233 Arrowhead Dairy Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetimines and seatbelt violation.April Michelle Gladden, 33, of 1111 Laurelwood Drive, East Ridge arrested for theft by shoplifting.Albert Lee Dawson, 23, of 133 Merrywood Drive, Rossville arrested for shoplifting.Jason Kyle Scott, 25, of 15478 Alabama Highway, Ringgold arrested for theft by shoplifting.01-05-2017Tim Leon Whitener, 64, of 1307 Sewanee Drive, Chattanooga was arrested on an outstanding warrant.01-07-2017Benford Bruce Behre, 39, of 483 Century Drive, Rossville arrested for public drunkenness.01-11-2017Loren Jade Coppinger, 26, of 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone arrested for theft by conversion.Citation Statistics:Speeding……….4License required……….1Entering or crossing roadway…………2Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway……….1Windshields and windshield wipers……….1Failure to move over for emergency vehicle…………1Driving while license suspended or revoked………5Required position & methods or turning at intersections……….1Driving on roadways laned for traffic…………2Following too closely……….2Tail light requirements………….1Safety belt violations…………6Suspended registration……….1Vehicles approaching or entering intersection…………1Public drunkenness…………1Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal…………1Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle………..1Proof of insurance required……….2Failure to exercise due care……….1Operation of vehicle without current plate……….8Vehicle turning left……….2Failure to obey traffic control device……….5Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…….1Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..2Operation of motor vehicles in parades………..1Failure to signal turn or lane change…………1