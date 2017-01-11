 Wednesday, January 11, 2017 60.1°F   drizzle   Light Drizzle

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5:

12-30-2016
Joshua Warren Allen Leming, 22, of 4829 Blue Bell Avenue, Ooltewah arrested on an outstanding warrant.

12-31-2016
Robert Isaac Pace, 49, of 192 Ekiss Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.

Arnold Neal Avans, 53, of 28671 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon, AL arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and operation of an unsafe vehicle.



Britney Nichole Youngblood, 27, of 244 Bookout Road, Ringgold arrested for theft by shoplifting.

01-01-2017
Jose David Molina, 40, of 201 Lee Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.

Alvin Monroe Horton, 46, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired tag.

01-03-2017
Christopher Wade Vonziebreck, 28, of 412 Victoria Avenue, Red Bank, TN arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent the identity of a vehicle, driving while license suspended/revoked, no insurance, operation of an unregistered and tag light violation.

01-04-17
Damien Philip Bolding, 28, of 105 Alpine Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and windshield requirements.

Ashley Nichole Stailey, 29, of 233 Arrowhead Dairy Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetimines and seatbelt violation.

April Michelle Gladden, 33, of 1111 Laurelwood Drive, East Ridge arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Albert Lee Dawson, 23, of 133 Merrywood Drive, Rossville arrested for shoplifting.

Jason Kyle Scott, 25, of 15478 Alabama Highway, Ringgold arrested for theft by shoplifting.

01-05-2017
Tim Leon Whitener, 64, of 1307 Sewanee Drive, Chattanooga was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

01-07-2017
Benford Bruce Behre, 39, of 483 Century Drive, Rossville arrested for public drunkenness.

01-11-2017
Loren Jade Coppinger, 26, of 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone arrested for theft by conversion.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….4
License required……….1
Entering or crossing roadway…………2
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway……….1
Windshields and windshield wipers……….1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicle…………1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………5
Required position & methods or turning at intersections……….1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic…………2
Following too closely……….2
Tail light requirements………….1
Safety belt violations…………6
Suspended registration……….1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection…………1
Public drunkenness…………1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal…………1
Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle………..1
Proof of insurance required……….2
Failure to exercise due care……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….8
Vehicle turning left……….2
Failure to obey traffic control device……….5
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…….1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..2
Operation of motor vehicles in parades………..1
Failure to signal turn or lane change…………1



Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

