Colonial Pipeline Company Continues To Work On Gasoline Leak

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Colonial Pipeline Company continues to respond to a gasoline leak on its Line 19, a 12-inch line near Chattanooga. Line 19 delivers gasoline into the Nashville market.

Overnight, crews completed the task of removing product from the affected segment of the pipeline. Work has now begun on exposing and excavating the segment so that it can be removed and the new pipeline segment can be welded into place.

The projected restart of Line 19 remains the end of the week.

Local and state authorities continue to provide oversight and assistance within a collaborative Unified Command structure. Air and water quality monitoring is ongoing as safety and environmental protection continue to be primary concerns.

Colonial Pipeline thanks all of the local, state and federal agencies who have responded to this incident, including Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services and Hazardous Materials Unit, Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services. Additionally, the Chattanooga Fire and Police Departments have provided ongoing support throughout the response. There are approximately 200 personnel from Colonial Pipeline, company contractors and government agencies responding to this incident.