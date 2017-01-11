Scott DesJarlais Continues Work On House Agriculture Committee

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The House Agriculture Committee announced on Wednesday that Congressman Scott DesJarlais will continue his work to improvr U.S. farm policy in the new 115th Congress.

“It’s a privilege to serve the hardworking farmers and ranchers of Tennessee’s agriculture-intensive Fourth District, as well as all those across the country struggling with federal regulations, while putting food on America’s tables,” said Rep. DesJarlais. “My fellow members and I are dedicated to increasing productivity, innovation and development in rural communities like mine.”



Local agriculture groups praised the appointment.“We look forward to working once again with Congressman DesJarlais as he returns to the House Agriculture Committee. He has continued to speak up on issues facing farmers not only in his fourth district but also statewide,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken. “We appreciate his willingness to serve and his commitment to our most important industry, agriculture.”



Charles Hord, executive vice president of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association, was also supportive. “Congressman DesJarlais has gone to bat for farmers in the capital numerous times on issues ranging from environmental overreach to the destructive Black Vulture. It’s nice to know Tennessee agriculture has a friend in Congressman DesJarlais,” he said.



Thee House Agriculture Committee oversees the United States Department of Agriculture, including crop insurance, the federal nutrition assistance program, horticulture and biotechnology, among other issues. On Tuesday, the House Armed Forces Committee announced Rep. DesJarlais as a new member, and he will continue to serve on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, focused on reforming outdated civil service rules.

