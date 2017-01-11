 Wednesday, January 11, 2017 58.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fleischmann Remains On House Appropriations Subcommittees

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) announced Appropriations subcommittee assignments on Thursday for the 115th Congress.  Congressman Chuck Fleischmann retained his three subcommittees: Labor, Health and Human Services; Homeland Security; and Energy and Water—where he serves in the capacity of vice chairman.
 
“As Tennessee’s only House appropriator, I will continue to fight for the needs of our nation and Tennessee’s Third District,” said Congressman Fleischmann.
“During my time on the committee I have strongly advocated on behalf of Oak Ridge and have also made great strides in funding vital infrastructure projects like Chickamauga Lock.  I look forward to many more successes in the future.”

January 11, 2017

Corker Announces Support For Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State

January 11, 2017

Fleischmann Remains On House Appropriations Subcommittees

January 11, 2017

Scott DesJarlais Continues Work On House Agriculture Committee


Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday, announced his support for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.   “From the beginning of ... (click for more)

House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) announced Appropriations subcommittee assignments on Thursday for the 115th Congress.  Congressman Chuck Fleischmann retained his ... (click for more)

The House Agriculture Committee announced on Wednesday that Congressman Scott DesJarlais will continue his work to improvr U.S. farm policy in the new 115th Congress. “It’s a privilege ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Corker Announces Support For Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday, announced his support for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.   “From the beginning of this process, I have been committed to ensuring the nominee for Secretary of State receives a fair and thorough hearing, and I am incredibly impressed with how Rex Tillerson has conducted himself,” ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Remains On House Appropriations Subcommittees

House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) announced Appropriations subcommittee assignments on Thursday for the 115th Congress.  Congressman Chuck Fleischmann retained his three subcommittees: Labor, Health and Human Services; Homeland Security; and Energy and Water—where he serves in the capacity of vice chairman.   “As Tennessee’s only House appropriator, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Plea To Washington

Several years ago a distinguished gentleman from the state of Washington wrote an impassioned letter to the two women who still serve as the state’s senators, Democrats Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. It has since become considered one of the best ever, and the fact-finders at Snopes have confirmed Bill Schoonover, also a lifetime Democrat, did indeed write it. Just over a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Races Past East Hamilton 79-70 In 5-3A Action

Fans came to seen a run-and-gun basketball game between visiting Cleveland and East Hamilton on Tuesday night. Throw in some fun of watching two race-horse teams square off and they got their money’s worth at East Hamilton’s gym. Cleveland, the lone remaining unbeaten boys’ team in District 5-3A, raced past the Hurricanes 79-70 behind a 28-point effort from KK Curry in ... (click for more)

UTC Hoops: Mocs Host The Citadel Tonight at 7

The Chattanooga Mocs returns to McKenzie Arena for a Wednesday night Southern Conference showdown with The Citadel. Tipoff is at 7 p.m., against the top scoring ream in the nation.   The Citadel, 9-9 overall and 2-3 in league play, averages 97.2 points per game which is just ahead of Kentucky (94.2) and UCLA (92.8). The Bulldogs are also top 10 in 3pt made per game (2nd, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors