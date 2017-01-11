Fleischmann Remains On House Appropriations Subcommittees

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ) announced Appropriations subcommittee assignments on Thursday for the 115th Congress. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann retained his three subcommittees: Labor, Health and Human Services; Homeland Security; and Energy and Water—where he serves in the capacity of vice chairman.“As Tennessee’s only House appropriator, I will continue to fight for the needs of our nation and Tennessee’s Third District,” said Congressman Fleischmann.“During my time on the committee I have strongly advocated on behalf of Oak Ridge and have also made great strides in funding vital infrastructure projects like Chickamauga Lock. I look forward to many more successes in the future.”