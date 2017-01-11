Commissioners Now Appear Ready To Approve Central High Track Repair

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

County Commission members, who recently rejected a proposal for a $500,000 rebuild of the Central High School track, now appear ready to support it.

The measure will come up for a revote next week.

Commission Chairman Chester Bankston said the actual cost may be between $425,000 and $450,000.

Commissioner Tim Boyd, who was among the commissioners who abstained early, said he was willing to bring the matter back up. He said earlier he wanted to see documentation on the need.

He indicated he was convinced by photos of a deteriorated track furnished by Chairman Bankston.

Commissioner Greg Beck said he had reservations because the project would take up much of the $900,000 set aside for capital projects by commissioners. He said there was no guarantee that much more money would come available.

However, he later said he would support the project, while working to insure that similar amounts are available in other districts.

School Board Chairman Steve Highlander said, "Central High School has been left out for a long time."

He said the track is heavily used by community members and some have been injured on it, including his wife. He said, "She fell and broke two elbows."

Steve Lewis, Central athletic director, also said many community members walk the track. He said when he arrived at school before daylight on Wednesday morning that about a dozen people were walking on it in the rain.

The former Central track coach said the track is missing its top layer. He also said facilities are no longer available for such events as the high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump. "There are some events we can't compete in," he said.

He said Ooltewah High and Red Bank High hold most of the meets, but he said so much use puts a lot of wear on their tracks. He said, "They are having to carry the whole load."