Eaker Charged In Shooting At Cummings Highway Apartment

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Police have charged Joshua Taylor Eaker in connection with a Jan. 2 shooting at an apartment at 2531 Cummings Highway.

Eaker, 28, of 1924 Howell Mill Dr., is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of possession of Ice meth, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, violation of the auto registration law, theft of property over $1,000, driving while in possession of meth and aggravated assault.

The victim, Dustin Cody Clark, had been transported to Erlanger Hospital by the time police arrived. He was taken into surgery.

Tenant Aldo Delrosario said Eaker knocked loudly on the door. He said when he opened the door that Eaker began yelling that Ellen Clark, his former girlfriend, had taken his cell phone. He pushed inside the room, though Ms. Clark denied having the phone.

The witness said Dustin Clark, brother of Ellen Clark, stood up and told Eaker not to threaten his sister. He said Eaker then pointed a gun at Dustin Clark and his sisters, Ellen and Lori.

Eaker said, "I'll shoot all of you if I don't get my phone back."

A shot rang out and Dustin Clark grabbed his side, then said, "I've been shot," the witness said.

He said when he looked up that Eaker was gone.

