Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ALPERT, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 500
ANDERSON, CORY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ANGLEA, DON LEMUEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BEACH, ERIC WICKERSHAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
BURCH, VICTOR VANSHEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICAT
CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000 - AUTO)
CANNON, STEPHEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONIBEAR, SCOTT TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY O/1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY O/1000
CRAFTON, JAMES IAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF CRACK COCAINIE FOR RESALE
DOUGLAS, THOMAS EARL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FERRELL, ASHLELEY MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARNER, ARIANNA ELANIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
HOLLAND, DAVID KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

HOPE, JEREMY CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HORTON, TIARA D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LITTLE, COREY MONDEXTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
MARTIN, RAIDAN JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCARTER, LISA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERRITT, JOY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PAWLEY, JARED BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHARRIS, JANELLE LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF MARIHUA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)

REDD, SHANAY DANETTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/30/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FTA/ SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, KRISTIN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TOWNSEND, LESLIE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/14/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WARE, LORENZO DEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, CHILYNN MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, RYAN GAGE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000

WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
YOUNG, GERALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/19/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



