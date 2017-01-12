Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALPERT, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, CORY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ANGLEA, DON LEMUEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 09/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BEACH, ERIC WICKERSHAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|BURCH, VICTOR VANSHEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICAT
|
|CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10,000 - AUTO)
|
|CANNON, STEPHEN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|CLAYTON, JUSTIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CONIBEAR, SCOTT TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/26/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY O/1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY O/1000
|
|CRAFTON, JAMES IAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSS OF CRACK COCAINIE FOR RESALE
|
|DOUGLAS, THOMAS EARL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FERRELL, ASHLELEY MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GARNER, ARIANNA ELANIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, DAVID KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|HOPE, JEREMY CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HORTON, TIARA D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LITTLE, COREY MONDEXTER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
|
|MARTIN, RAIDAN JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCARTER, LISA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MERRITT, JOY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PAWLEY, JARED BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHARRIS, JANELLE LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF MARIHUA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)
|
|REDD, SHANAY DANETTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/30/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- FTA/ SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTIN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|TOWNSEND, LESLIE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/14/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WARE, LORENZO DEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WHITEHEAD, VINSON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CHILYNN MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILLIAMS, RYAN GAGE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
|
|WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|YOUNG, GERALD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/19/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2017
Charge(s):
|