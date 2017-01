Thursday, January 12, 2017

Robin Rogers has been named county attorney for Walker County by new Commissioner Shannon Whitfield.

He will be part-time and paid at a rate of $125 per hour.

His office is at Trenton in Dade County.

The former county attorney, Don Oliver, was salaried and had an assistant.

Commissioner Whitfield has also named Rebecca Wooden as county clerk.

She replaces Bridgett Garrett, who long served under the prior commissioner, Bebe Heiskell.