 Thursday, January 12, 2017 59.5°F   drizzle   Light Drizzle

Breaking News


Senator Perdue: "We Need A Health Care System That Works

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed a resolution that sets up the repeal of the Affordable Care Act:  

 

Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight. Since President Obama and his Democratic Super Majority crammed this bill through Congress without one Republican vote, we’ve seen premiums and deductibles increase and choices decrease.

Many Americans, like me and my wife, had their insurance plans cancelled altogether. We were promised we could keep our doctors, and that wasn’t true. We were promised we could keep our plan, and that wasn’t true. The American people are fed-up and went to their polling booths in November to express their outrage.

 

“Make no mistake, this moment has been a long time coming and with President-elect Donald J. Trump in the White House and Congressman Tom Price leading our top health care agency, Americans can expect to see great improvements in our health care system. While I am concerned with the lack of direction we’ve seen in Congress, these important decisions that will directly impact Americans’ health care must not be rushed. We have to get it right. There are various common-sense Republican health care solutions that would provide greater coverage options, drive down costs, and improve continuity of care. These ideas have been studied and debated over the years, and it’s time we coalesce around a solution that will work.

 

“I promised Georgians I’d do everything I can to get rid of Obamacare, and we are now one step closer to getting some real relief from this disastrous law.”


January 12, 2017

Bonner To Serve 85 Months For Cocaine Dealing

January 12, 2017

Senator Perdue: "We Need A Health Care System That Works

January 12, 2017

Corker Votes to Begin Process To Repeal And Replace Health Care Law


Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed a resolution that sets up the repeal of the Affordable Care ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Wednesday released the following statement after voting for final passage of the 2017 budget resolution (S. Con. Res. 3), which ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Bonner To Serve 85 Months For Cocaine Dealing

Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy a large amount of cocaine from Bonner on June 8, 2015. The purchase of almost 38 grams of cocaine was recorded by audio and video. Bonner will be on supervised release for four years ... (click for more)

Senator Perdue: "We Need A Health Care System That Works

Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed a resolution that sets up the repeal of the Affordable Care Act:     “ Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight. Since President Obama and his Democratic Super Majority crammed this bill through Congress without one Republican ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettering Our Buses

At first came the word there would be “no way” for the Hamilton County Department of Education to come up with a “Request for Proposal” bid for its bus contract. The school board was assured it is “a one-year process.” On Tuesday – two weeks later – the HCDE had a well-done proposal ready for the school board’s finance committee and it proved two things. First, our “central office” ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beats The Citadel, 83-73

CHATTANOOGA---Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s season-high 20 points led four in double figures in an 83-73 Southern Conference win against The Citadel. Thirteen of the 20 came in the second half.   Burroughs-Cook was joined in double digits by Casey Jones, who tallied a season-best 17. Justin Tuoyo had a double-double with 13 points and a career-high-tying 13 boards, while ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wrestlers Beat Central, Sale Creek

NOTRE DAME 49, CENTRAL 30 106 -- Haiden Dill (Cen) pinned Thomas Loher, 3:44; 113 -- Jeremy Holloway (ND) pinned Aaron Smith, 2:28; 120 -- Harrison Nichol (ND) pinned Jack Neely, :19; 126 -- Grant Speer (ND) major dec. Jimmy Herrera, 19-8; 132 -- Evan McDaniel (Cen) won by forfeit; 138 -- Ned Warwick (ND) pinned Chris Kouris, 1:02; 145 -- Isaac Coffman (Cen) ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors