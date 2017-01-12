Home Damaged By Fire On Boy Scout Road

 Thursday, January 12, 2017 64.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A home was damaged Thursday morning at 1148 Boy Scout Road.

At 9:53 a.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene reporting no fire visible from the street. The homeowner reported to fire officials the fire was located in the bathroom wall. Fire fighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire within the wall space.

Dallas Bay VFD Chief Markus Fritts reported a bathroom electrical outlet started the fire and fed into the interior wall space. Damages are listed at $2,000. No injuries were reported. HCEMS and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to assist Dallas Bay VFD .


Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy a large amount of cocaine from Bonner on June 8, 2015. The purchase of almost 38 grams of cocaine was recorded by audio and video. Bonner will be on supervised release for four years ... (click for more)

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettering Our Buses

At first came the word there would be “no way” for the Hamilton County Department of Education to come up with a “Request for Proposal” bid for its bus contract. The school board was assured it is “a one-year process.” On Tuesday – two weeks later – the HCDE had a well-done proposal ready for the school board’s finance committee and it proved two things. First, our “central office” ... (click for more)

UTC Beats The Citadel, 83-73

CHATTANOOGA---Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s season-high 20 points led four in double figures in an 83-73 Southern Conference win against The Citadel. Thirteen of the 20 came in the second half.   Burroughs-Cook was joined in double digits by Casey Jones, who tallied a season-best 17. Justin Tuoyo had a double-double with 13 points and a career-high-tying 13 boards, while ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wrestlers Beat Central, Sale Creek

NOTRE DAME 49, CENTRAL 30 106 -- Haiden Dill (Cen) pinned Thomas Loher, 3:44; 113 -- Jeremy Holloway (ND) pinned Aaron Smith, 2:28; 120 -- Harrison Nichol (ND) pinned Jack Neely, :19; 126 -- Grant Speer (ND) major dec. Jimmy Herrera, 19-8; 132 -- Evan McDaniel (Cen) won by forfeit; 138 -- Ned Warwick (ND) pinned Chris Kouris, 1:02; 145 -- Isaac Coffman (Cen) ... (click for more)


