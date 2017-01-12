Home Damaged By Fire On Boy Scout Road

Thursday, January 12, 2017

A home was damaged Thursday morning at 1148 Boy Scout Road.

At 9:53 a.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene reporting no fire visible from the street. The homeowner reported to fire officials the fire was located in the bathroom wall. Fire fighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire within the wall space.

Dallas Bay VFD Chief Markus Fritts reported a bathroom electrical outlet started the fire and fed into the interior wall space. Damages are listed at $2,000. No injuries were reported. HCEMS and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to assist Dallas Bay VFD .