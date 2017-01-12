Thursday, January 12, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Jan. 6-12:

01-06-2017

Artem Leonidovich Patouga, 30, of 710 Park Lake Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing tag with intent to misrepresent, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.



Brandon L. Robert Tate, 29, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.



Stacey Lee Lankford, 42, of 202 Lillian Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of expired license and no insurance.





Joshua Wayne Dibble, 25, of 24 Camelot, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and reckless driving.01-07-2017Hailey Rocelia Brown, 20, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.Cole Tyler White, 23, of 704 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.Dallas Mitchell Evett, 19, of 223 Roswell Road, Rossville arrested for underage consumption.Bobby Lee Ogle, 18, of 66 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for underage consumption.Lexus Darlene Holcomb, 18, of 129 Overbook Drive, Rossville arrested for underage consumption.Austin Dewayne Cook, 20, of 66 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of obstruction of an officer and underage consumption.01-08-2017Amanda Diane Wilson, 33, of 118 McCamy Lane, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.01-09-2017Robert Wayne Collins, 62, of 14A Woodcreek Way, Rome arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.Coral Leann Chaney, 24, of 109 Peacemon Road, Red Bank, TN arrested for theft by shoplifting.01-10-2017Christina Rae Gentry, 33, of 83 Lilac Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.01-11-2017Jiger Babubhai Patel, 32, of 569 Magnolia Vale Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.Derakh Paige King, 17, of 1199 S. Marbletop Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to obey a traffic control device.Speeding……….8License required…………4Improper backing……….1Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1Driving while license suspended or revoked………1No-passing zones…………1Reckless driving……….1Following too closely……….3Sale of or furnishing beverages to prisoners or inmates………….1Window tint violations……….1Tail light requirement……….2Proof of insurance required……….1Suspended registration……….1Operation of vehicle without current plate……….1Underage consumption……….5Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1Vehicle turning left……….1Failure to obey traffic control device……….2Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..2Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1