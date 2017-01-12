 Thursday, January 12, 2017 63.7°F   rain   Light Rain

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Jan. 6-12

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Jan. 6-12:

01-06-2017
Artem Leonidovich Patouga, 30, of 710 Park Lake Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of affixing tag with intent to misrepresent, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.

Brandon L. Robert Tate, 29, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.

Stacey Lee Lankford, 42, of 202 Lillian Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of expired license and no insurance.



Joshua Wayne Dibble, 25, of 24 Camelot, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

01-07-2017
Hailey Rocelia Brown, 20, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Cole Tyler White, 23, of 704 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.

Dallas Mitchell Evett, 19, of 223 Roswell Road, Rossville arrested for underage consumption.

Bobby Lee Ogle, 18, of 66 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for underage consumption.

Lexus Darlene Holcomb, 18, of 129 Overbook Drive, Rossville arrested for underage consumption.

Austin Dewayne Cook, 20, of 66 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of obstruction of an officer and underage consumption.

01-08-2017
Amanda Diane Wilson, 33, of 118 McCamy Lane, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.

01-09-2017
Robert Wayne Collins, 62, of 14A Woodcreek Way, Rome arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Coral Leann Chaney, 24, of 109 Peacemon Road, Red Bank, TN arrested for theft by shoplifting.

01-10-2017
Christina Rae Gentry, 33, of 83 Lilac Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

01-11-2017
Jiger Babubhai Patel, 32, of 569 Magnolia Vale Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Derakh Paige King, 17, of 1199 S. Marbletop Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….8
License required…………4
Improper backing……….1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………1
No-passing zones…………1
Reckless driving……….1
Following too closely……….3
Sale of or furnishing beverages to prisoners or inmates………….1
Window tint violations……….1
Tail light requirement……….2
Proof of insurance required……….1
Suspended registration……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….1
Underage consumption……….5
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1
Vehicle turning left……….1
Failure to obey traffic control device……….2
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..2
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1



January 12, 2017

Bonner To Serve 85 Months For Cocaine Dealing

January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017

Home Damaged By Fire On Boy Scout Road


Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy ... (click for more)

A home was damaged Thursday morning at 1148 Boy Scout Road. At  9:53 a.m. , the homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department arrived on ... (click for more)


Bonner To Serve 85 Months For Cocaine Dealing

Jermaine Bonner has been sentenced by Judge Sandy Mattice to serve 85 months in federal prison for selling crack cocaine. Prosecutors said it was arranged for a confidential informant to buy a large amount of cocaine from Bonner on June 8, 2015. The purchase of almost 38 grams of cocaine was recorded by audio and video. Bonner will be on supervised release for four years ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettering Our Buses

At first came the word there would be “no way” for the Hamilton County Department of Education to come up with a “Request for Proposal” bid for its bus contract. The school board was assured it is “a one-year process.” On Tuesday – two weeks later – the HCDE had a well-done proposal ready for the school board’s finance committee and it proved two things. First, our “central office” ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Beats The Citadel, 83-73

CHATTANOOGA---Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s season-high 20 points led four in double figures in an 83-73 Southern Conference win against The Citadel. Thirteen of the 20 came in the second half.   Burroughs-Cook was joined in double digits by Casey Jones, who tallied a season-best 17. Justin Tuoyo had a double-double with 13 points and a career-high-tying 13 boards, while ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wrestlers Beat Central, Sale Creek

NOTRE DAME 49, CENTRAL 30 106 -- Haiden Dill (Cen) pinned Thomas Loher, 3:44; 113 -- Jeremy Holloway (ND) pinned Aaron Smith, 2:28; 120 -- Harrison Nichol (ND) pinned Jack Neely, :19; 126 -- Grant Speer (ND) major dec. Jimmy Herrera, 19-8; 132 -- Evan McDaniel (Cen) won by forfeit; 138 -- Ned Warwick (ND) pinned Chris Kouris, 1:02; 145 -- Isaac Coffman (Cen) ... (click for more)


